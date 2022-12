Askonas Holt will join the school in its existing partnership with artist management company Opus 3 Artists and classical music label Pentatone. After acquiring New York- and Berlin-based Opus 3 Artists in October 2020 and Netherlands-based Pentatone in May 2022, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music has welcomed London-based arts management company Askonas Holt to its international alliance of arts organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO