Georgia State

Motley Fool

Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?

One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff." The SNAP emergency allotments could come to an end in every state next year. If food prices continue to rise, SNAP benefits won't go as far -- and neither will our dollars. President Biden's strategy to eradicate hunger may offer help...
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
TheConversationAU

Build-to-rent is seen as affordable, but it's unlikely to help those most in need

Australians desperately need more affordable homes, particularly homes for rent. The prospect of home ownership is rapidly receding for many people, especially younger generations (as the chart below shows). More people than ever are being forced into a tight rental market. Making things worse, many traditional providers of residential rentals, the “mum and dad” investors, are selling their investments to take the capital gains. Read more: Do tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe...
TheStreet

Take These Steps to Go From Renter to Homeowner

It’s no wonder younger Americans, many of them with good jobs and good incomes, feel the deck is stacked against them when it comes to home ownership. Consider the average age of a U.S. homeowner is 46 – that’s up by 21.3% since 2001. Or that the average U.S. home down payment for a middle-class home is $63,000 in 2022 – up from $52,800 in 2021.
Phys.org

Homeless numbers have jumped since COVID housing efforts ended. And the problem is spreading beyond the big cities

The numbers of people who are homeless have risen sharply across Australia, with soaring housing costs emerging as the biggest driver of the increase. The Australian Homelessness Monitor 2022, released today, reports that the average monthly number of people using homelessness services increased by 8% in the four years to 2021–22. That's double the population growth rate over that period.
BBC

Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'

Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
TheStreet

If You Want Work-Life Balance, Here are Cities to Consider

Achieving a work-life balance has gained in importance, especially for young people, in the wake of the covid pandemic. With that in mind, Forage, a career service platform for students, has created a list of the best cities for young professionals in terms of work-life balance. The study looked at...

