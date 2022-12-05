ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Analysis | How JMU baseball created its 'challenging' 2023 schedule

A new season brings a new schedule, and with JMU joining the Sun Belt Conference, this means a variety of new teams for the Diamond Dukes. There are still some familiar faces, such as Florida State, Virginia Tech and Virginia Military Institute (VMI), among others, but also some never-before-seen opponents like Arkansas State and USC Upstate.
HARRISONBURG, VA
JMU men's basketball drops nail-biter to No. 3 U.Va., 55-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — U.Va. freshman guard Ryan Dunn’s path to the basket cleared after a JMU turnover — almost. Only JMU graduate forward Mezie Offurum stood between Dunn and a slam dunk with 7:49 left in the first half. Offurum’s presence didn’t matter to Dunn. He jumped...
JMU introduces new Center for First-Generation Students

JMU’s Center for First-Generation Students opened on Nov. 7. Located in the Student Success Center (SSC), it’s the first on-campus center of its kind for first-generation students. “A dedicated space allows for engagement and encouragement,” Donna Harper, vice president of Access and Enrollment Management, said in an email...
Opinion | JMU’s campus needs to prioritize more study places

JMU’s campus is a broad area that’s constantly growing and embarking on renovations. Currently, JMU has two libraries — Carrier on Main Campus and Rose on East Campus — that are used by most of the student population. This lets students choose a study space close to their classes.
JMU students recognized by IN8 society

Eight students were recognized by IN8, the secret society of JMU on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Letters were placed on the steps of Wilson Hall detailing the contributions of each recipient student that makes a difference on campus and in the community.
HARRISONBURG, VA

