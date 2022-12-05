Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
Maria Kanellis Makes Big Promise With Smoking Hot Photo Drop
Maria Kanellis has been considered a pioneer for women in the wrestling business. The mother of two is also known for showcasing her beauty with sultry pictures. Maria recently promised to share smoking hot pictures every day this week with her fans. Maria Kanellis recently dropped a revealing photo on...
Ronda Rousey Botched DDT To Keep Shotzi Blackheart Safe
Ronda Rousey had a tremendous run to the top of WWE during her first stint with the company, but she didn’t really stay long. Since her return earlier this year, Rousey has already seen success. However, fans have simply rejected everything she has done, including a huge botch at Survivor Series. Rousey has now revealed that the botch happened for a good reason.
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
WWE NXT Doing ‘Everything They Can’ To Keep The New Day Around
Tag team champions, Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, were interrupted by the New Day as they recited a Christmas poem dressed as Santa Claus and an elf on WWE NXT. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged them to a match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Deadline, surprising the WWE Universe. However, Shawn Michaels recently revealed that he hopes to see New Day make more than just one NXT appearance.
Zelina Vega Reacts To Naomi Hanging Out With Jade Cargill
Zelina Vega is known for her charismatic personality that has helped her excel in every major role in WWE. Vega currently serves as the manager for the upcoming faction, Legado Del Fantasma. She recently reacted to her fellow WWE superstar Naomi hanging out with AEW star Jade Cargill. Naomi has...
Jade Cargill & Naomi Link Up To Watch Hawks Vs Thunder Game
Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in AEW and there’s no arguing that. She is a true star and her stock continues to rise even now. Cargill recently shared her moments with Naomi from the Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game. Naomi recently took to Twitter...
Current NXT Champion Wants WrestleMania Match With Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins has established himself as one of the most polished in-ring performers and biggest stars that WWE has to offer. This means that despite not holding World Championship gold for more than three years, The Visionary has no shortage of fresh challengers. Just in 2022 Rollins has tangled with...
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
WWE RAW Viewership Drops This Week
WWE brought a big RAW after Survivor Series, with the first hour of the show going commercial-free. How did the viewership turn out with so much competition?. According to Wrestlenomics, the December 5th episode of WWE RAW brought in an overnight average of 1.536 million, with a rating of .41 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
X-Pac Wrestling For WWE NXT Is Not Out Of The Question
X-Pac was one of the more underrated wrestlers and Hall of Famers to come out of the Monday Night Wars during the 1990s. He was a phenomenal in-ring talent and put on classic matches with Scott Hall and Bret “The Hitman” Hart during his time in WWE. Now there is a possible interest in Waltman to wrestle again in WWE.
WWE NXT Taking Vengeance Day Premium Live Event On The Road
WWE NXT underwent a lot of changes last year, as they went for a new approach concerning the newer talent. A year onwards, the experiment was largely a success, but was given a lot of changes yet again. Now it seems WWE will be bringing back a huge Premium Live Event.
Shawn Michaels Explains How NXT Works Out WWE Main Roster Appearances
NXT has gone through a lot of changes over the past couple of years, largely due to its emphasis on newer and younger talent. While they got rid of the black and gold for a while, it was brought back under Triple H’s rule. Be that as it may, quite a few main roster talent have worked in NXT for the past year already.
Goldberg Refused To Have A Match Against Gillberg
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially after making a name for himself during WCW. His threatening on-screen demeanor usually welcomes challenges from anyone in the wrestling business. Despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominate forces in pro wrestling history, Goldberg never wanted to tangle with his mini-me.
Triple H Lets Shawn Michaels ‘Do His Own Thing’ In WWE NXT
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was recently promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That happened when Vince McMahon, the company’s owner, decided to step down as CEO. Triple H also allows lets Shawn do his own thing in WWE NXT. During...
