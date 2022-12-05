ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys season 4: cast and everything we know about the superhero series

By Sarabeth Pollock
As if things weren't crazy enough in The Boys season 3 , things are about to go to a whole new level in The Boys season 4. Prime Video 's superhero satire about a group of vigilantes trying to save the world from superheroes who use their powers for nefarious purposes returns, and this season there's lots of family drama to look forward to.

Here's what we know about The Boys season 4.

The Boys season 4 release date

There is no release date yet for The Boys season 4, with filming on the new season estimated to end by March 2023. EW points out that based on previous seasons' filming schedules and release dates, that could give The Boys season 4 a late 2023 premiere.

The Boys season 4 cast

Most of The Boys season 3 cast is returning for season 4. They include:

  • Karl Urban as Billy Butcher
  • Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell
  • Anthony Starr as Homelander
  • Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk
  • Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro
  • Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight
  • Tomer Capone as Frenchie
  • Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve
  • Jessie T. Usher as A-Train
  • Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep
  • Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir/Black Noir II
  • Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett
  • Laila Robins as Grace Mallory
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar
  • Simon Pegg as Hugh Campbell
  • Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Joining the cast in season 4 are Rosemarie DeWitt ( The Estate ), Rob Benedict ( Supernatural ) and Elliot Knight ( Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ), along with previously announced newcomers Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Cameron Crovetti and The Boys superfan Jeffrey Dean Morgan ( The Walking Dead ).

DeWitt plays Hughie’s mom, which will no doubt play a big role in the season 4 storyline. Heyward and Curry will bring Sister Sage and Firecracker and Crovetti will play Homelander's son, Ryan. Morgan's role is being kept under tight wrap, but we know it’s a recurring role.

The Boys season 4 plot

It's still early so there isn't much known about what's coming up in The Boys season 4, but one thing is clear: the story of Hughie's parents will be a big part of the new season with the addition of DeWitt as Hughie's mom. Hughie believed that his mother was dead but at the end of season 2 it was revealed that she was actually alive and well, and that she'd walked away from her family.

Another story building in season 4 is Ryan's story. Ryan decided to stay with Homelander at the end of the season, smirking at the camera in the final moments of the episode. Showrunner Eric Kripke told EW that the new season is a "battle for Ryan's soul."

Nothing is set in stone just yet. "I don't think the game's over yet. I think [Ryan] saw this one thing and I think we should all be afraid because if he becomes another Homelander, that's obviously really bad for the planet. But he's still Becca's kid and there's still a shot that Butcher can pull him into the light."

Kripke went on to say that both Homelander and Butcher will be in a "tug of war over Ryan" as they fight to get him on their side. "So I think, if anything, we're just hinting at the danger of what would happen if Butcher loses that fight."

The Boys season 4 trailer

There is no trailer available for The Boys season 4 but as soon as it's available we'll add it right here.

How to watch The Boys season 4

The Boys season 4 will be available exclusively on Prime Video, which means you need a subscription to Amazon Prime in order to watch.  With an Amazon Prime account, you'll not only have access to Prime Video and all of the exclusive content available to viewers, including past seasons of The Boys, but you'll also be able to take advantage of all the great deals they offer, too.

