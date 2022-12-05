Read full article on original website
Live Results: Democrat Raphael Warnock defeats Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff
Warnock edged out Walker in the hotly-contested Senate runoff, giving Democrats 51 seats in the chamber and denying Republicans a much-desired win.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
'A moment of extreme weakness for Trump:' Republican strategist on Georgia Senate runoff
Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell and former Democratic Senator Carol Moseley Braun join Christiane Amanpour to discuss Senator Raphael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff.
Trump's no-win situation in Georgia Senate runoff
Football legend Herschel Walker is facing an uphill battle heading into his Tuesday runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), but a surprise upset result from Walker could still foreshadow a negative showing for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 cycle.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blames Trump for Herschel Walker loss in runoff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is putting all the blame over Tuesday's bruising defeat in the state's Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock on former President Donald Trump.
Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff breaks records
CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a look at the new records set by early voter turnout for Georgia's Senate runoff, what's next in the campaign and other news from Capitol Hill.
Asian American voters are flexing their political muscle in the Georgia Senate runoff
Per the Democratic polling firm TargetSmart, ballots cast by Asian American Georgia voters rose from 2016 to 2020, from 73,000 votes to 134,000 votes.
Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff
US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
Young voters propelled Raphael Warnock to victory in the Georgia Senate runoff, but the work to boost their political engagement continues: 'We're not stopping here'
Young voters have become increasingly vocal in advocating for issues like climate change, abortion rights, and college affordability.
Georgia Senate runoff tests Biden's low-key campaign strategy
President Joe Biden is sticking with the low-key approach to campaigning he took in the midterm elections, avoiding the state of Georgia as its voters decide a Senate runoff between incumbent Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.
Georgia Runoff Is About Way More Than Herschel Walker’s Lies
No matter which party comes out victorious in Tuesday’s runoff contest in Georgia, Democrats are already guaranteed to control the U.S. Senate for the next two years.But the battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker actually has major implications for the balance of power in the chamber over the next four years.If holding the Senate in 2022 was a hard task for Democrats, doing it in 2024 would be herculean. The map confronting Democrats in the upcoming cycle is one of the most outright brutal in recent memory: they’ll be forced to defend seats in a trio of...
Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia
It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
Trump’s Georgia struggles continue
Republican Herschel Walker’s loss Tuesday in the Georgia Senate runoff was the latest blow for former President Donald Trump in the Peach State. Trump-backed candidates saw more primary losses in Georgia than any other state this election cycle, with six candidates losing their nominating contests, per an analysis of Trump’s endorsements from the NBC News political unit.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Washington — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she's registered as an independent but doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control. “After a hard-fought campaign —...
Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap
In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
Warnock Claims Momentum in Georgia, as Walker Banks on Election Day Turnout
ATLANTA — In the final day before Georgia’s Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, pleaded with supporters to tune out pundits predicting his victory and instead vote “like it’s an emergency” in a bitterly contested race that is closing out the midterm election cycle.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, preparing to leave office, stacks containers at border
Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona's remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed, then largely halted the work in recent...
