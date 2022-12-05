ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
AFP

Democrats capture Senate seat in Georgia runoff

US President Joe Biden celebrated the strengthening of his party's majority in the Senate on Tuesday after Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner of a runoff election in Georgia. Georgia, historically a Republican state, took America by surprise when voters chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 presidential election and then sent two Democrats to the Senate two months later in another runoff.
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Runoff Is About Way More Than Herschel Walker’s Lies

No matter which party comes out victorious in Tuesday’s runoff contest in Georgia, Democrats are already guaranteed to control the U.S. Senate for the next two years.But the battle between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker actually has major implications for the balance of power in the chamber over the next four years.If holding the Senate in 2022 was a hard task for Democrats, doing it in 2024 would be herculean. The map confronting Democrats in the upcoming cycle is one of the most outright brutal in recent memory: they’ll be forced to defend seats in a trio of...
Axios

Get-out-the-vote gets personal in Georgia

It's Election Day in Georgia and voters are determining who will head to the U.S. Senate: Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Early voting has been record-breaking, with nearly 2 million votes cast as of Monday. But those votes haven't all come easy. Plus, a same-sex...
NBC News

Trump’s Georgia struggles continue

Republican Herschel Walker’s loss Tuesday in the Georgia Senate runoff was the latest blow for former President Donald Trump in the Peach State. Trump-backed candidates saw more primary losses in Georgia than any other state this election cycle, with six candidates losing their nominating contests, per an analysis of Trump’s endorsements from the NBC News political unit.
The Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control. “After a hard-fought campaign —...
CBS News

Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap

In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
CBS News

CBS News

