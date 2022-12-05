Read full article on original website
Fox News at Nine team buys $2,000 in toys and gifts for 5 families in need
San Antonio — The Fox News at Nine team is back!. “Okay, guys,” Ryan Wolf said to his co-anchors Camilla Rambaldi and Alex Garcia. “It's time to go shopping!”. It's so incredibly special for them to give back once again this year. “Every time we do this...
San Antonio non-profit agency expanding aggressive driving and road rage programs
SAN ANTONIO - You might have witnesses it while driving or have been a victim yourself. Anti-aggressive driving advocates say there has been a recent uptick in road rage incidents. That's why, Community Alliance for Traffic Safety (CATS), a San Antonio non-profit agency, is expanding its aggressive driving and road...
"Step Into STEM"...and the workforce
San Antonio's East side is becoming one of the biggest hubs for bioscience and technology. "It's the future," says Texas Research & Technology Foundation (TRTF) CEO Randy Harig, who has the vision of an Innovation District near the N. Cherry and Houston St. intersection. Inside TRTF are several bioscience and...
Family members continue to search for missing grandmother 12 years after disappearance
SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday marks 12 years since a San Antonio grandmother vanished. Her family is still pleading for answers to her disappearance. 63-year-old Pauline Diaz was last seen on Dec. 7, 2010, while leaving her job at the HEB off Southeast Military and Goliad. Surveillance video spotted her walking to her truck in the parking lot before being approached by a woman.
Bexar County announces $20M grants program will launch in January of 2023
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County announced Tuesday that $20 million of funding have been approved to help small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic and the current state of the economy. It is part of the ARPA grants program and will launch in January. $10 million will go to...
San Marcos PD searching for 'up-armored' Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center
Law enforcement authorities in San Marcos are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen military Humvee. The City of San Marcos says the "up-armored" Humvee was from the the U.S. Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue. The says sometime between Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 28,...
Is it COVID, flu, RSV or something else? How experts are treating respiratory viruses
SAN ANTONIO — Respiratory viruses are here with a vengeance and many of you have said this is the first time in years you've been sick with something other than COVID. It's something Terry Rodriguez knows all too well. “It just seemed like, every year, I've never caught the...
3 people treated for smoke inhalation after mattress catches fire at Downtown apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Three people had to be treated for smoke inhalation during a Downtown apartment fire. The fire started just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Lee Hotel off West Travis Street near North Main Street. Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from...
San Antonio Police Department file an at large case of DWI against Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department filed an at-large case of driving while intoxicated against District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, according to a statement. The district attorney’s office said this case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to...
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
School district thinks cutting the work week to 4 days will bring in more teachers
LA VERNIA, Texas - It was a packed house for La Vernia ISD Wednesday night as the district looks at possibly moving to a four-day school week. Many parents expressing concerns about the possible change while the district’s teachers said it could help fill a major need. “You can...
U.S. Border Patrol Agent dies after crashing ATV
MCALLEN, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent died in the line of duty after crashing an ATV. The fatal crash happened about 4 hours south of San Antonio along the border, near Mission. Border patrol says the agent was tracking a group of suspected migrants who crossed the...
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
Food truck owner shot while trying to run down robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A food truck owner was shot during a robbery on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday off West Rector Drive near Loop 410 near the Slackers bar. Police said a man walked up and robbed the food truck at gunpoint and...
Arson investigates cause of suspicious fire that destroyed East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are looking into the cause of a suspicious house fire on the East Side. The fire started just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Cardiff Avenue near Interstate 10. When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. They immediately took a...
Missing 22-year-old man found dead in Canyon Lake, authorities say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – The body of Aamir Ali from Houston, Texas was found by Blue Diver Search and Recovery team in Canyon Lake, near Potter’s Creek Park. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Ali had previously gone missing while camping with some friends at Potter’s Creek Park.
Suspect arrested after hitting man in head with cinderblock, stealing his car, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after police say he hit a man in the head with a cinderblock and stole his car. Giovanni Gomez-DeHoyos was charged with aggravated robbery and assault. According to the arrest report, police responded on Nov. 6 at the H-E-B off Montgomery Drive...
Felony drug suspect escapes police custody from Northeast Baptist Hospital
WINDCREST, Texas - The Windcrest Police have put out an alert Thursday on an escaped felon. Police are looking for Brandon Torrel Epps, who is wanted for escaping police custody evading with a motor vehicle as well as several drug charges stemming from an incident on Wednesday. Epps is 5...
Woman in critical condition after getting struck by car when running across the street
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle while running across the street. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Wurzbach Road right in front of the Medical Center Baptist Church at around 6:35 p.m. Police say that a woman...
Southwest ISD Board of Trustees looking for new Superintendent
SAN ANTONIO - The board of trustees for Southwest ISD will look for a new Superintendent. Southwest ISD Board of Trustees will host a special meeting Tuesday night, they will be reviewing applications and the interviewing process will be the next step in moving forward in considering who will be the next superintendent for the district.
