A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
3 best holiday light displays in San Francisco
The holiday season is upon us. If you're looking to get into the spirit, we've spotted a few places around the city that might just help. Perhaps the most decked out house for the holidays is on Castro Street (between 14th Street and Duboce Avenue). A giant Santa hangs from...
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
22 Excellent Things To Do In SF’s Haight-Ashbury District
Table Of Contents Whether you’ve come to admire the historic Victorian houses, embrace your inner hippie, or grab a drink on your way to Golden Gate Park, Haight-Ashbury has something for everyone. Ritual Coffee is well known across SF for its meticulously roasted coffee that they directly sourced from coffee farms across the globe. This quality-obsessed cafe is a coffee connoisseur’s dream. Location: 1300 Haight Street
San Francisco restaurant could be sold and demolished for housing
The restaurant almost closed in 2019.
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Where To Eat Near Union Square
Yes, there are good places to eat around Union Square. Here are the 17 best. Chances are high that you’ll end up near Union Square at some point, willingly or not. Maybe your family in town won’t leave the city until they joyride on a cable car. Or perhaps it’s the last possible day to make that Nike return you’ve been putting off. Whatever brings you to the area, just know it's more than shops, tourist traps, and The Cheesecake Factory. Great places to eat exist, too. Here are the 17 best restaurants near Union Square.
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
onekindesign.com
A look inside this beautiful addition to a Palo Alto home: Art House
Designed by Buttrick Projects A+D, the Art House entails the addition of three small structures on two adjacent parcels, retaining the original 1920s home and enhancing their living space in Palo Alto, California. The scope of this project involved the construction of three distinct structures, creating additional interior space, and forming a private courtyard for an existing house that remains in place.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
oaklandside.org
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Oversized Holiday Ornaments Adorn SF’s Powell Street
You’ve probably seen some dazzling Christmas trees, a two-story gingerbread house and stunning holiday light displays around SF, but have you seen these giant ornaments yet? The Union Square Alliance has partnered with 8 local artists to design and paint these larger-than-life ornaments on display along Powell Street between the Cable Car turnaround and Union Square. As part of the experience, participants can download an Ornament Trail booklet and mark the locations of the ornaments that they find along with other fun activities for kids, families. Some of the artists behind the Ornament Trail sculptures include Laura Ann Trimble Elbogen whose blue and white ornament highlights holiday landmarks around Union Square including Maiden Lane, ice skating, the Cable Cars, and more.
Brace Yourself SF Because SantaCon 2022 Is Nearly Here
Grab your red coat and reindeer because SantaCon 2022 will return to SF this Saturday, December 10th from 12:30pm until 7pm. Celebrating its 27th year, SantaCon is hosted in 70+ cities around the world with the vast majority of them taking place around the US. The goal of the event is to bring together fun-loving Santa enthusiasts and revelers for a holiday bar crawl across SF. SantaCon is free and open to all adults, so please leave the kids at home. A typical SantaCon features a variety of costumes from sexy Grinch to classic St. Nick garb. Due to the sheer volume of people that flood bars across SF, many businesses post strict “No Santas” signs at their doors in an effort to avoid the locust-like swarm of holly jolly day drinkers. Other businesses embrace the spectacle, such as Nick’ Crispy Tacos on Polk Street. The bar was a popular 2021 SantaCon destination, fully chronicled by SFGATE.
Eater
These East Bay Chocolates Are Basically Mini-Paintings
Few chocolatiers sell their chocolate bars as “canvases.” But, then again, few chocolatiers worked as painters before getting into the game. Karen Urbanek, owner of Berkeley’s Flying Noir chocolate, might be the only one in the Bay Area who cut her teeth as a full-time visual artist. But now, while some artists paint portraits of their favorite restaurants and cafes, Urbanek creates edible paintings on the same confections she makes to eat. “I put chocolates together by composition, just as I would a painting,” Urbanek says.
This Bay Area Foodie Revealed 7 Affordable Meals In California That Are Less Than $20
The culinary scene in California, especially San Francisco, is known for being home to some of the tastiest, yet most expensive, cuisines. It's mainly due to the cost of living, but there are inexpensive meals that can be found if you know where to look. A content creator and local...
thesmokesignal.org
San Jose Water Lantern Festival: A night among the lights
From October 24-25, One World’s fifth annual Water Lantern Festival was held at Almaden Lake Park in San Jose. The event, inspired by the traditional Chinese custom, featured food trucks, booths, and activities such as guided meditation to keep participants engaged while decorating lanterns. As the sun began to set, attendees trickled down to the shore and released their lanterns adorned with messages and illustrations celebrating the local community. “It’s a sense of unity to see everyone come together from different backgrounds,” Water Lantern Festival Volunteer Douglas Bangura said.
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Ugliest Sunken Pavilion Is Now a ‘Winter Wanderland’
Hallidie Plaza, that open-air subterranean pit connecting the mezzanine level of Powell BART to the cable-car turnaround at the foot of Powell Street, has been transformed for the holidays. Formerly a barren nowhere, it’s been seriously spruced up—and pine’d up and fir’d up. The Union Square...
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
