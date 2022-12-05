Grab your red coat and reindeer because SantaCon 2022 will return to SF this Saturday, December 10th from 12:30pm until 7pm. Celebrating its 27th year, SantaCon is hosted in 70+ cities around the world with the vast majority of them taking place around the US. The goal of the event is to bring together fun-loving Santa enthusiasts and revelers for a holiday bar crawl across SF. SantaCon is free and open to all adults, so please leave the kids at home. A typical SantaCon features a variety of costumes from sexy Grinch to classic St. Nick garb. Due to the sheer volume of people that flood bars across SF, many businesses post strict “No Santas” signs at their doors in an effort to avoid the locust-like swarm of holly jolly day drinkers. Other businesses embrace the spectacle, such as Nick’ Crispy Tacos on Polk Street. The bar was a popular 2021 SantaCon destination, fully chronicled by SFGATE.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO