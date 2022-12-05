Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
40+ Festive Things to Do in Virginia Beach this WinterScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"Amy ChristieSuffolk, VA
Scholarship named for beloved coach to help student-athletes
The family of a beloved Virginia Beach baseball coach killed in an Oct. 2021 car crash has raised about $170,000 for a memorial scholarship fund to help local student-athletes starting next spring.
Newport News students rake leaves for teammate who lost life to cancer
A cross country team at a Newport News high school has an annual tradition in honor of a teammate who lost his life to cancer.
WAVY News 10
After 50 years, Virginia Beach floral shop and owners’ love story still blossoming
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While many things have come and gone over the years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a community institution is still in full bloom half a century later. Wayne and Louinda Jones just celebrated their store’s 50th birthday on December 1. The shop at 329...
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
Virginia Business
Va. to receive $6.22M to expand broadband
Federal funding comes from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Virginia is receiving $6.22 million in “Internet for All” federal grants funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Thursday. “As we continue to compete in the 21st century, it...
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Typically, professional actors are selected, but this year a Virginia Beach family was chosen as part of a larger effort by the company to attract shoppers.
Shining Light Homes, Portsmouth nonprofit that helps mothers, gets surprise grant from 13News Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Motherhood is often a difficult journey, and it can be especially tough when women try to do it alone. Founder and president of Shining Light Homes, Patti Johnson, is no stranger to that lifestyle. "I was a single mom at 16," Johnson said. She told 13News...
peninsulachronicle.com
Natalie Miller-Moore Paves The Way For Williamsburg Integrated Care Initiative
WILLIAMSBURG-Community Access Network (CAN) recently announced the selection of Natalie Miller-Moore, a Williamsburg community frontrunner with wide-ranging experience in health communications, as director of its Williamsburg Integrated Care Initiative (WICI) project. Miller-Moore will lead the effort in investigating ways to craft and implement a fully-integrated healthcare system similar to CAN’s existing model.
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Virginia Business
NY foundation invests $10M in Appalachian Community Capital
Gift expected to help finance 400 small businesses. Appalachian Community Capital, a Christiansburg-based community development financial institution that provides capital for small businesses across the Appalachian region, will receive an additional $10 million investment in the form of a low-interest loan from the Ford Foundation, the New York-based nonprofit announced Wednesday.
Virginia Business
Va. receives $230M for startup, venture capital funding
Money comes from federal State Small Business Credit Initiative. Virginia has been approved for as much as $230.4 million in federal funds to accelerate startups, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced Tuesday. The money comes from the Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Virginia will operate five programs, including...
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region. It joins two other dispensaries owned by Columbia Care to open in the area. The other two are in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.
Nonprofit organizations receive donations from Chesapeake Walmart
Workers and volunteers are in the process of removing items from the Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake where a mass shooting occurred on Nov. 22.
Norfolk-based Navy squadron HM-14 taking its final flight
A Norfolk-based Navy squadron is taking flight for the last time. The HM-14 crew is now merging with another local unit, HM-15.
Newport News completes phase one of Choice Neighborhood Initiative
For the Southeast community of Newport News, a new chapter is here. Tuesday, city leaders came together to celebrate the completion of phase one of the Choice Neighborhood Initiative.
Virginia Beach city council approves contract to bring 'Something in the Water' back
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tuesday night, Virginia Beach is one step closer to getting Something in the Water back. The council voted to move forward with a contract between the city and organizer Pharrell Williams. The Grammy award-winner and Virginia Beach native premiered the event at the Oceanfront in...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
WAVY News 10
Newport News opens first phase of choice neighborhood housing
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The aim is to make the Southeast community of Newport News thrive again, and with the finish of the first phase of construction of The Lift & Rise apartments on Jefferson Avenue, city leaders believe they’re well on track. The Lift & The...
Virginia Beach negotiating to buy 50-year-old Oceanfront hotel, vote possible next week
The city is looking to make progress on a decades long effort to redevelop Rudee Loop and taking over the Schooner property would only give them more land to work with.
Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company. On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers...
