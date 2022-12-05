ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

Va. to receive $6.22M to expand broadband

Federal funding comes from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Virginia is receiving $6.22 million in “Internet for All” federal grants funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Thursday. “As we continue to compete in the 21st century, it...
peninsulachronicle.com

Natalie Miller-Moore Paves The Way For Williamsburg Integrated Care Initiative

WILLIAMSBURG-Community Access Network (CAN) recently announced the selection of Natalie Miller-Moore, a Williamsburg community frontrunner with wide-ranging experience in health communications, as director of its Williamsburg Integrated Care Initiative (WICI) project. Miller-Moore will lead the effort in investigating ways to craft and implement a fully-integrated healthcare system similar to CAN’s existing model.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

NY foundation invests $10M in Appalachian Community Capital

Gift expected to help finance 400 small businesses. Appalachian Community Capital, a Christiansburg-based community development financial institution that provides capital for small businesses across the Appalachian region, will receive an additional $10 million investment in the form of a low-interest loan from the Ford Foundation, the New York-based nonprofit announced Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Virginia Business

Va. receives $230M for startup, venture capital funding

Money comes from federal State Small Business Credit Initiative. Virginia has been approved for as much as $230.4 million in federal funds to accelerate startups, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced Tuesday. The money comes from the Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). Virginia will operate five programs, including...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton And Newport News Public Schools Receive Teacher Apprenticeship Grants

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has awarded $143,000 in grants to nine universities to develop teacher apprentice residency programs in partnership with nearby school divisions. The College of William & Mary was the recipient of one of those grants, receiving $16,000 to partner with Hampton City Schools and Newport News Public Schools.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

