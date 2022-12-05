ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

MSU Extension’s Golden Triangle Cropping Seminars Set for January 2023

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension will host its annual cropping seminar series Jan. 9-13, 2023, in the Golden Triangle area of north-central Montana. Speakers will cover topics such as cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management and estate planning. Interested individuals can attend seminars in Chester, Choteau,...
