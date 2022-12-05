ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avlwatchdog.org

Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit

[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
gsabusiness.com

Medical providers, physicians break ground on Greenville surgery center

Bon Secours, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians found a small break in the weather to break ground this week on the Millennium Surgery Center. The new facility will offer orthopaedic, spine and ENT procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Historically, 100% of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital, according to a news release from Bon Secours.
GREENVILLE, SC
themaconcountynews.com

New sheriff is following in his father’s footsteps

With outgoing Sheriff Robert Holland announcing in June 2021 his plans to retire, five candidates filed to become the next sheriff. With a field full of Republicans and no Democrats, the primary election that was held in May put Lt. Brent Holbrooks in the sheriff’s office. With the official...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy