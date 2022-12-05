Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Related
avlwatchdog.org
Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit
[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
Two charged for neglecting elderly patients at Upstate nursing home
Two women are facing charges after allegedly neglecting patients at an Upstate nursing home. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says, 44 year old Heather Starr Gowan and 22 year old, Alyssa Page Morris are both charged for neglect.
FOX Carolina
Woman charged after investigation into fentanyl sales in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recenlty charged after deputies reportedly found suspected fentanyl while searching a home in the Mountain Home community. Deputies said on November 30, 2022, crews executed a search warrant at a house on Ferenvilla...
gsabusiness.com
Medical providers, physicians break ground on Greenville surgery center
Bon Secours, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians found a small break in the weather to break ground this week on the Millennium Surgery Center. The new facility will offer orthopaedic, spine and ENT procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Historically, 100% of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital, according to a news release from Bon Secours.
WLOS.com
Nonprofit sees greater need, appeals to public for donations as emergency fund dwindles
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit in Haywood and Jackson counties uses an emergency fund to help vulnerable populations, but that account is dwindling as economic pressures are increasing the need. There’s now a call to the public for donations to continue that assistance. Mountain Projects’ emergency fund...
Fired Buncombe Co. detention officer under investigation by SBI
A former Buncombe County detention officer is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Man who disappeared near shredding machine ruled legally dead
The family of a local man who was last seen near a shredding machine at a recycling plant in Greer received some closure today after a judge ruled that the missing worker is legally dead.
WLOS.com
Help Desk: Solar saga heats up as Pink Energy's CEO responds amid complaints, bankruptcy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thirty thousand customers, the possibility of more than $140 million lost, dozens of lawsuits and one solar panel company behind it all. In October, we told you about Pink Energy and the families in Western North Carolina who said they were scammed. They believe they...
WYFF4.com
Woman charged after deputies, SWAT search home, find fentanyl, heroin, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been officially "closed for business" as a drug house after the arrest of a woman who lived there, according to deputies. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the home, located on Ferenvilla Drive...
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
Deputies locate missing teen in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Laila Caroline Catoe was safely located.
Man accused of DWI in Burke County head-on crash faced similar charges
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash near Burke County Tuesday night and the driver accused of hitting her is now facing DWI charges. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 64 near Duckworth Circle south of Morganton, first responders with Salem Fire Rescue said.
WLOS.com
Head-on collision between pickup trucks leaves 1 teen dead, 2 others critically injured
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two were critically injured in a head-on crash that happened Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8 in Fletcher, located in Henderson County. Officials said at about 4:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a head-on collision...
Buncombe Co. deputies searching for fraud suspects
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people in Buncombe County.
themaconcountynews.com
New sheriff is following in his father’s footsteps
With outgoing Sheriff Robert Holland announcing in June 2021 his plans to retire, five candidates filed to become the next sheriff. With a field full of Republicans and no Democrats, the primary election that was held in May put Lt. Brent Holbrooks in the sheriff’s office. With the official...
Pedestrian dies a month after Marion crash
Police say a man who was hit by a car in Marion in early November has died from his injuries.
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
WLOS.com
'He really just deserved better;' GoFundMe started for Henderson Co. boy in hospice care
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — At just 13 years old, a Henderson County boy, Karson, is currently in hospice care due to heart failure. His great aunt, Dawn Hughes, has cared for him for almost eight years now, and she said this will likely be his last Christmas. As...
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
