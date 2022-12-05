Jim Ross discussed William Regal's contributions to AEW during his run with the promotio on the latest edition of his podcast, Grilling JR:. “He’s a valuable asset to AEW or wherever he may be in any company. So uh, it’s been a blessing to have him around cause he is, he was one of my guys that I really worked hard to salvage a career for back in the day. And so, uh, he’s been a very valuable resource. You can’t replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal’s case, also the patience to help these young guys. Cause he was in the ring everyday, you know, at TV, and did just always had time for the talent and young green guys. I told some of them the other day, I said, I hope you guys are paying attention to him.

14 HOURS AGO