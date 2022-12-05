Read full article on original website
12/10 WWE SMACKDOWN IN WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA RESULTS
WWE came to Wheeling, West Virginia. Took the kids and while it was not a cheap evening with parking, food and merch, they had a great time and it was a nice early Christmas present for them. Here are the results as I best remember them:. *The Usos were defending...
POTENTIAL WWE SMACKDOWN SPOILERS
Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today, so it may be he's in town for Smackdown. Like Kurt Angle, who is having a birthday celebration tonight as part of the FOX broadcast, Steveson is an amazing collegiate wrestler, so it's possible they could pop up together on TV in some fashion tonight.
KURT ANGLE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION & MORE: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:. *Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Butch (replacing Drew McIntyre) & Sheamus. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler.
JIM ROSS ON WHAT WILLIAM REGAL BROUGHT TO AEW DURING HIS RUN
Jim Ross discussed William Regal's contributions to AEW during his run with the promotio on the latest edition of his podcast, Grilling JR:. “He’s a valuable asset to AEW or wherever he may be in any company. So uh, it’s been a blessing to have him around cause he is, he was one of my guys that I really worked hard to salvage a career for back in the day. And so, uh, he’s been a very valuable resource. You can’t replace guys with that kind of experience and in Regal’s case, also the patience to help these young guys. Cause he was in the ring everyday, you know, at TV, and did just always had time for the talent and young green guys. I told some of them the other day, I said, I hope you guys are paying attention to him.
12/10 WWE IN SAGINAW, MICHIGAN RESULTS
*Luke Gallows & Mia Yim & Karl Anderson defeated Judgement Day. *WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY defeated Alexa Bliss & Asuka. *Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz via choke.*Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via DQ after Omos hit Lashley with a steel chair. *WWE Raw Women’s...
JAMIE NOBLE HAVING LAST MATCH TONIGHT IN WEST VIRGINIA & MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S WWE EVENTS
WWE's Raw brand is running Kalamazoo, Michigan at the Wings Event Center with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley on top. The Smackdown brand will be in Charleston, West Virginia at the Charlestown Coliseum with Jamie Noble returning...
RING OF HONOR POST-MATCH FINAL BATTLE INTERVIEWS
RING OF HONOR POST-MATCH FINAL BATTLE INTERVIEWS
UWN TAPING TV TONIGHT IN IRVINE, CA, COMPLETE DETAILS
United Wrestling Network will tape several episodes of its weekly Championship Wrestling series tonight at the Improv in Irvine, CA. The card for UWN's final taping of 2022 will feature:. *UWN World Champion Jordan Clearwater (w/ Prince Nana) vs. #1 Contender / Golden Opportunity winner Danny Limelight. *Willie Mack vs....
12/9 SMACKDOWN/LVL UP VIDEOS
The Usos vs. Sheamus & Butch — Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: SmackDown, Dec. 9, 2022. Rousey and Baszler smash Shotzi’s hand in a car door: SmackDown Exclusive, Dec. 9, 2022. LA Knight gets ambushed backstage: SmackDown, Dec. 9, 2022. Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma and Viking...
ONLY 40 PRO WRESTLING CRATES, INCLUDING 2 AUTOGRAPHS, LEFT THIS MONTH
Our friends at ProWrestlingTees.com announced the following:.
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah, Matt Camp, and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Kemp with a side head lock and a hammer lock. Kemp floats over in the corner but Jones with a shoulder tackle. Jones with a shoulder tackle. Jones with a wrist lock. Jones with shoulders to send Kemp to the mat. Jones lifts Kemp in the air and sends him to the mat. Jones with knee drops to the arm and a splash to the arm. Kemp with an Irish whip and Jones with a shoulder. Kemp goes to the apron and he drops the arm on the top rope. Kemp with forearms to the shoulder.
COMPLETE SHAWN MICHAELS POST-NXT DEADLINE CONFERENCE CALL HIGHLIGHTS
Following tonight's WWE NXT Deadline event, Shawn Michaels took part in a post-show media call. Highlights from the call:. *Shawn said he couldn't be more proud of the show tonight. He said they put a lot on their young and inexperienced talent tonight in the Iron Survivor matches and they hit it out of the park. He said there was a lot of information they had to take in and multitask during those matches and they did "so well." He said it was a risky move and he loves challenging them. They rised to the challenge and it encourages him to challenge them more.
COULD VINCE MCMAHON LOSE HIS HOLLYWOOD STAR, CODY, LOS ANGELES RUMORS AND MORE
Do you think The Hollywood Walk of Fame will take away Vince McMahon's star because of the allegations against him?. Are You expecting Reigns-Rock for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania? Also, Does The Rock have a good chance of winning the Match, And would He defend the Titles if actually actually beats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? I'm Assuming The Rock will be at the Royal Rumble Next Year!
TITLE MATCHES SET FOR NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL, WHAT WILL HEADLINE THIS TUESDAY'S EPISODE
The Iron Survivor Challenge Winners will each challenge for the WWE NXT and WWE NXT Women's Championship titles at the 1/10/23 NXT New Year's Evil episode on the USA Network. So, Grayson Waller challenger Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez faces Mandy Rose. Announced for next week's NXT:. *Odyssey Jones versus...
MOXLEY VS. TAKESHITA & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. an opponent selected by Kip Sabian. The opponent is a former WWE NXT competitor. *Regina Di WAVE Champion Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. *Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *Lee Moriarty & W. Morrissey with Stokely Hathaway vs. Izzy James and Clayton Bloodstone. *Athena, Tay...
IAN RICCABONI COMMENTS ON TOMORROW'S FINAL BATTLE PPV
IAN RICCABONI COMMENTS ON TOMORROW'S FINAL BATTLE PPV
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER ROH FINAL BATTLE WENT OFF THE AIR
After Ring of Honor Final Battle went off the air, new ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli gave a speech thanking the audience and sang Deep In The Heart of Texas with Wheeler Yuta.
UNITED STATES TITLE, JAMIE NOBLE FAREWELL BOUT AND MORE HEADLINING: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE will continue their 2022 Holiday Tour this weekend with a series of live events. Tonight, WWE will run Wheeling, West Virginia at the Wesbanco Arena with Braun Strowman & Ridge Holland & Butch vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a Streetfight, Madcap Moss & Emma vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett and more.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Shawn Michaels will be meeting with reporters via a conference call after tonight's Deadline PLE. What drives Ricochet?: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 9, 2022.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: TAG TEAM MATCHES, A SIX MAN TAG MATCH, WHO SUCKS NOW?, KROSS STORY TIME, KNIGHT SEARCHES FOR BRAY
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Matt Riddle will be out for six weeks after the attack last Monday night by Solo Sikoa. Match Number One: Butch and Sheamus (with Ridge Holland) versus Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) for the WWE Men’s Tag Team Championships.
