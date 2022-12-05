Jacksonville sheriff lays out steps to combat violence after 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters was flanked by at least 30 people, including city and community leaders, as he addressed those responsible for the death of a 13-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening.

“This grief has emboldened us and hardened our resolve,” Waters said on the steps of the Police Memorial Building in downtown Jacksonville. “To those responsible for this terrible act, know this: We will not rest, we will not tire, we will not waver.”

A family friend has confirmed to Action News Jax the child’s name as Prince Holland. Waters said an 11-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting, as well as a 21-year-old.

Those who joined Waters included Mayor Lenny Curry, State Attorney Melissa Nelson, City Council President Terrance Freeman, Councilman Sam Newby, Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, First Coast Crime Stoppers Executive Director Wyllie Hodges, as well as representatives from the FBI, DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals.

“We reject the subculture that glorifies violence,” Waters said.

He said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is dedicating an additional 420 manhours “to focus on these issues” of violence in the community.

“We’re going to use all of our technology, all of our resources that we have to be able to do this,” he said.

Nelson’s office will be dedicating two additional attorneys “to focus on these issues and these young men in our community that are committing this violence,” Waters said.

Curry said he had “few words” about the “senseless violence” that took a child’s life.

“As a father, I cannot express the level of grief and anger. The unthinkable happened. The senseless loss of a 13-year-old child and the permanent scars that will remain on the other children that were in the car, the tremendous grief affecting the families right now in our community,” he said. “As a leader, I’m furious. I’ve seen this violence plague our town for too long. I’ve spoken with mothers and fathers who’ve had to do the unimaginable, the unthinkable and bury their children.”

Curry said the city will continue to support and invest in JSO and work with the State Attorney’s Office.

“We will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable,” Curry said.

Hodges also spoke, explaining what exactly First Coast Crime Stoppers does.

“Crime Stoppers exists for people to be able to give information and remain anonymous, remain anonymous, totally anonymous, and also to recover a reward if your tip leads to an arrest,” Hodges said.

He said the reward for this case currently stands at $9,000.

“Someone out there knows, someone out there has information. If you’re afraid to go to the police, if you’re afraid to give this information, that what we’re here for,” Hodges said.

Waters closed out the news conference by saying, “As a community, we’re going to own it, we’re going to take care of business.”