Kentucky man apparently killed wife, their two children, then himself, coroner says

By associatedpress
 6 days ago
Authorities in Kentucky have identified the four people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at a Louisville home as being from the same family.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton all died due to gunshot wounds suffered Saturday.

The coroner’s office says Gary Stanton died by suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A police spokesman, Maj. Micah Scheu, said on the scene Saturday that police are confident all of the deceased were members of the same family, and the man was the “primary aggressor.”

Investigators said it appears the man shot the woman and the two girls before shooting himself, WDRB-TV reported. Police said there were no other suspects.

Emily Muchemi told WDRB-TV that “nothing seemed off” about her sister, Mary Stanton, earlier that week.

Muchemi told the news station that Mary Stanton had recently started a job at an adult daycare center in Louisville after working to become a registered nurse. Adrianna Stanton was a senior at duPont Manual High School and Brianna Stanton attended Noe Middle School, Muchemi said.

She and Mary had recently lost their father.

“Our hearts are not even healed from dad’s sudden death and now this,” Muchemi told the news station.

