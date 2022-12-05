ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta Pier Untouched

I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Update on Ellwood Decommissioning Project

The PRC 421-1 and 421-2 oil and gas decommissioning work is progressing on schedule and is going incredibly well. Crews have removed the huge concrete caisson walls on PRC 421-1 and will start removing the second caisson walls later this week, continuing into early next week. It is exciting to see the walls almost entirely gone. Once both caisson walls have been removed, crews will start dismantling the piers. The caisson wall removal is a huge milestone in this important oil and gas decommissioning and beach restoration project along a pristinely beautiful stretch of the Goleta coastline.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fuel Reduction and Invasive Plant Removal Conducted in Stevens Park

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department are working together to reduce wildfire risk in Santa Barbara's open space parks. Last week, the departments, with the support of a wildland firefighting hand crew from the California Conservation Corps, removed fire hazards and broke up potential ‘fire ladders’ in Stevens Park. Work efforts focused on areas of the park closest to residents, property, and public trails.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Names New Director of Sustainability and Resilience Department

The City of Santa Barbara has named Alelia Parenteau as Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Department. Ms. Parenteau has been the Acting Sustainability and Resilience Director since September 2021. “Ms. Parenteau has been an asset to the City and to the Santa Barbara community with her passion and dedication....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drunk-Driving Related Traffic Collisions in Santa Maria

On 12/6/22 at 2110 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. During the investigation they discovered two separate collisions had occurred. Initially, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision at Broadway and Morrison. After the collision, two occupants of...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Body Found Near Santa Cruz Island Identified as Missing Diver

The body found near Santa Cruz Island last month has been identified as a Port Hueneme diver missing for two years. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau reported the body of a diver was recovered from the waters near the Painted Cave Preserve in the Channel Islands on November 11. The location of the recovery matched to a missing diver investigation from 2020 but further analysis was needed to confirm the identity.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Collecting Toys for Tots

The County of Santa Barbara is actively collecting Toys for Tots. Dropoff boxes can be found in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E Anapamu Street, Santa Babrara. All toys collected through the Toys for Tots campaign will stay in our community and will be distributed to low-income needy children through the Unity Shoppe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Construction on New Outdoor Classroom at Harding University Partnership School Approved

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new outdoor classroom at Harding University Partnership School. The project transforms a play space into an outdoor classroom space. The project's architect included a Dimensions Educational Research Foundation team that helped create a “Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom Conceptual Plan.” This project is a proof of concept and an initial phase of the Early Learning Plan "Project H.O.P.E+S” — funded through a grant awarded to SBUSD from First 5 of Santa Barbara. This long-term grant ultimately aims to provide 21st-century learning environments at all elementary schools.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

