After months of extensive good faith negotiations in which progress was made to improve working conditions, pay, and benefits for our educators, negotiators for the Wellesley School Committee notified the Wellesley Educators Association on December 7 of our intent to file for mediation. Although the parties have reached agreement on a significant number of items, we have been unable to make further progress on the remaining items. As such, we believe negotiations are at an impasse and are therefore moving forward to mediation, the next step in the bargaining process as laid out in state law. The decision to declare an impasse and petition the Department of Labor Relations for mediation was taken in an effort to keep the negotiations process moving forward.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO