2024 QB Michael Hawkins lists Alabama in top eight

Alabama has already received a commitment from 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin. It appears that the Tide are in the mix to land another with four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins. The Texas native recently added Alabama to his top eight.

Hawkins plays for powerhouse, Allen High School in Allen, Texas. Football also runs in the family as his father, Mike Hawkins, played cornerback at Oklahoma. His younger brother, Maliek Hawkins, is a 2025 cornerback prospect.

At this time, the Sooners are the favorite to land Hawkins at 94.4% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. It will be difficult to sway Hawkins from his father’s alma-mater. However, the Tide could look to make a strong push. That remains to be seen at this time.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Hawkins’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 200 29 15

Rivals 4 166 23 3

ESPN 4 238 40 8

On3 Recruiting 4 229 42 16

247 Composite 4 228 38 17

Vitals

Hometown Allen, Texas

Projected Position Quarterback

Height 6-1

Weight 185

Class 2024

Top schools