Georgia State

WRDW-TV

How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoother

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
WSAV-TV

3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election

Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
atlantanewsfirst.com

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
WRDW-TV

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
PBS NewsHour

The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections

Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA

