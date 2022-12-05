Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
WRDW-TV
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoother
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
WSAV-TV
3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election
Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
atlantanewsfirst.com
College students shed light on Georgia voting law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
WRDW-TV
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
The racist history behind Georgia’s runoff elections
Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election pitting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker is historic for having two Black candidates representing major parties on that state’s ballot. But the voting law that mandated a runoff when neither candidate won a majority in November’s election is actually a vestige of racist legislation.
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia seeing high numbers of STD infections
Sexually-transmitted infections are on the rise around the nation, and here in Georgia. The Peach State is now seeing the highest rates in certain diseases in a decade.
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.
UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
