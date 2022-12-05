CRESCO - Competing on the mat for the first time at home on Dec. 6, the Crestwood boys’ wrestling team had no trouble against North Fayette Valley and North Butler-Clarksville as the Cadets dominated NFV, 52-17; and crushed NB-C, 66-12. During the dual against NFV, Cadet senior Cole Butikofer won by technical fall over Kenny Kerr at 160 pounds to earn his 100th career victory.

