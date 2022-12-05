Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cresco Times
James ‘Jim’ Kuhn, 86
CRESCO - James “Jim” Kuhn, age 86, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by family at home. Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Fr. Jacob Rouse officiating. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Cresco Times
HoCA is Organization of the Year
CRESCO - When introducing the Organization of the Year at the Chamber/Cresco Industrial Development Corp. (CIDC) banquet on Nov. 18. Jason Passmore said, “I can’t believe we have overlooked this very worthy group.”. He was talking about HoCA (Howard Cancer Association). Accepting the award were charter member and...
Cresco Times
Cadet boys’ wrestling team trounces NFV, NB-C
CRESCO - Competing on the mat for the first time at home on Dec. 6, the Crestwood boys’ wrestling team had no trouble against North Fayette Valley and North Butler-Clarksville as the Cadets dominated NFV, 52-17; and crushed NB-C, 66-12. During the dual against NFV, Cadet senior Cole Butikofer won by technical fall over Kenny Kerr at 160 pounds to earn his 100th career victory.
Cresco Times
Crestwood boys’ basketball team nips Denver; routs North Fayette Valley
CRESCO - The Crestwood varsity boys’ basketball team opened the season with a thrilling 52-51 win over Denver on the road on Nov. 28. Facing North Fayette Valley on Dec. 1 at home, the Cadets raced to a 42-27 halftime lead and sailed to a 69-52 win over the Tigerhawks to improve to 2-0.
Comments / 0