theScore
Report: Yankees preparing offer for Rodon
The New York Yankees aren't done after re-signing Aaron Judge and are turning their attention to free-agent left-hander Carlos Rodon. New York is preparing to make an offer to the 30-year-old, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Terms of the offer weren't disclosed. Rodon is seeking at least seven...
theScore
Signing Carlos Rodon: Pros, cons, predictions
Carlos Rodon bet on himself last offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants that included a player option for 2023. The left-hander put together a career season and is poised to secure a lucrative long-term contract this winter after exercising his opt-out. Let's break down...
theScore
Report: Giants join Twins, Cubs among teams chasing Correa
The San Francisco Giants have their sights set on another star free agent after missing out on Aaron Judge. The Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are among the clubs in on shortstop Carlos Correa, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Landing the 28-year-old Correa would likely cost San...
theScore
Report: Blue Jays agree to deal with Kiermaier
The Toronto Blue Jays and three-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier agreed to a major-league contract, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. Kiermaier, who's a left-handed bat, reportedly joins a Blue Jays club looking for outfield help after trading Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners in mid-November. Toronto beat out...
MLB
Phillies sign lefty reliever Strahm to 2-year deal
PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Strahm grew up in Fargo, N.D., so he knows the best baseball players from the area. He knows Chris Coste, who grew up in Fargo, too. Strahm was 17 when Coste helped the Phillies win the 2008 World Series. Coste caught Strahm’s bullpen sessions during his rookie offseason a few years ago, when Strahm played for the Royals. Friday, Strahm officially joined the Phillies. The team announced a two-year contract worth $15 million.
Angels reportedly pursued Willson Contreras prior to Cardinals deal
In recent days, it was reported that the Cardinals and Astros had each given multi-year offers to catcher Willson Contreras, with the Cardinals eventually winning the bidding by giving him a five-year, $87.5M deal. However, there was one other team apparently at the table, as Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Angels were one of the teams outbid by the Cards.
