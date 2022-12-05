Read full article on original website
Amarillo FD responds to multiple ‘spot fires’ in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding multiple fires in a north Amarillo area on Thursday. According to an AFD report, crews were dispatched at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday where they found multiple spot fires in the area and a shed burning. AFD said they arrived at around 2:35 […]
UPDATE: 1 dead 2, injured after an overnight fire in north Amarillo
UPDATE: 12/11/22 (4:32) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office provided an update during their investigation on the fire that resulted in one dead and two with serious injuries on Saturday. According to an Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Facebook post, the fire started in the living room and will be undetermined with no criminal intent. Officials […]
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
KFDA
Amarillo school bus drivers and monitors join Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapter of the national Teamsters union said today local school bus drivers and monitors have voted to join the union. The work for First Student, a national company that provides transportation for Amarillo ISD students. A news release says some issues that need to...
Will Amarillo be Losing Another Business in Amarillo in 2022?
The news came out from the top. We may be losing another place in Amarillo. Wow, has 2022 been tough? From restaurants in Amarillos to places we like to shop. It seems like we are always getting ready for changes. So what's next? There is always something next. We could...
These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems
Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
KFDA
Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Mental Health Guide is a free online resource that combines resources for mental and behavioral health in one place. With added holiday stress, a Panhandle Behavioral Health coordinator gave details about “the front door” of accessing mental health help. “It can be...
KFDA
Donate to Together We Can while grocery shopping this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is the last day of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive, but you still have a chance to give. Scan tags will be available at United stores for monetary donations through the weekend. “We’ll still collect donations on Saturday and Sunday,” said...
San Angelo LIVE!
APD investigating possible incident in west Amarillo Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday. According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday. Police said they […]
KFDA
Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday. Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend. Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The...
3 teens dead after fatal crash near Borger Wednesday
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three teens died in a rollover crash around two miles northwest of Borger on Wednesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The department reported that at around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on RM 1319 at an “unsafe speed” along a curve […]
KFDA
Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
abc7amarillo.com
3 teenage sisters killed in rollover crash near Borger
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — Three teenage sisters were killed in a rollover crash in Hutchinson County, including one that was ejected. Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, of Sanford, were killed around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the crash on Ranch to Market 1319, approximately two miles northwest of Borger.
KFDA
‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank was created about a year ago with the help of some of the churches in Tulia. Some of the pastors and ministers said they saw a need in the community and started a food bank. “We see the need that they...
KFOX 14
Court Documents: Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School, skip town
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man planned to blow up Tascosa High School and then skip town, according to federal court documents. On Monday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, a 33-year-old naturalized citizen born in Iran, pleaded guilty Monday to "use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction." According...
abc7amarillo.com
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to police finding gun, marijuana
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested Friday with a gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession after trying to run from police after a traffic stop. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers made a traffic stop in the 3500 block of SW 45th Avenue. Joel...
KFDA
2 arrested after search warrant executed in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding an incident that led to the arrest of two individuals in Amarillo Friday. According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant for a home in the 1600 block of S Lincoln Street. Officials […]
Three Arrested for Solicitation Of A Minor In Amarillo
Amarillo has seen its share of crime. We unofficially hit 29 homicides in Amarillo in 2022. This doesn’t include separate crimes including robberies, shootings, etc. It seems to be that crime is growing by leaps and bounds in our great city. It's quite possible it is because the population of our city is growing.
