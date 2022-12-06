Student describes moment her bus was hit by gunfire in Delaware: 'I didn't even know what to do'

A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a shootout and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.

It all began when officers responded to the area of Route 141 and East Market Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person with a gun.

That person fled and gunfire erupted. A bus carrying 36 DelCastle Technical High School students was hit by bullets.

The suspect involved in a wild chase and shootout has been identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman.

"The bus just got shot at. I didn't even know what to do," recalled Brendalyn Bockman, a senior at Delcastle Technical High School.

Three bullets struck the bus as police fired at Wiseman after they said he pulled a gun on them.

Police have not confirmed who fired the bullets that hit the school bus.

No one was hurt, but one of the bullets hit the armrest of the bus driver.

"I was like, 'just stop the bus, let me check you out,'" said Bockman. "I was really scared for our bus driver because that one really looked like it was going to hit her chest, that's how close it literally seemed."

The bus actually continued on to school after leaving the intersection of Marshall and Market streets where kids were allowed to go home.

According to Delaware State Police, Wiseman would later go on to carjack two different drivers and die in a shootout with police on I-95.

Bockman won't soon forget that day and isn't sure when she will get back on a bus again. But she wants the driver to know she saved lives that day.

"I love her, she's amazing. She's so sweet," Bockman said.

