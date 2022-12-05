ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

wooderice.com

Carbon Copy, The City’s First Combined Winery & Brewery is Opening in West Philly

Carbon Copy, the city’s first combined winery and brewery, recently announced their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philly this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin on the space, with a bright new design and a focus on creating a relaxing neighborhood restaurant and bar for locals. The design invites guests to enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, with large windows creating a divide between the restaurant space and the brew house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday

INDIANA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

One of Eater's Best New Restaurants of 2022 Is a South Philly Bakery

A French bakery in South Philadelphia has been named to Eater's 2022 list of the best new restaurants in the country, making it one of the first bakeries to be featured, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is the second recognition this year for Machine Shop Boulangerie, located at 1901...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Local business puts twist on the traditional cannoli

“A modern take on an Italian tradition,” that’s the slogan of a brand new Philadelphia business that specializes in cannolis. CNOLI offers a holiday menu with different flavored cannolis. Gingerbread, Christmas cookie, peppermint bark and snickerdoodle are a just a few of the delicious flavors that could be featured at your upcoming holiday party.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Snap Custom Pizza has closed its Conshohocken location

MoreThanTheCurve.com a photo showing a sign posted on the door at Snap Custom Pizza at 6 East 1st Avenue in Conshohocken that announces its closure. The same message is also on the restaurant’s website. The message reads:. To All our loyal customers!. We are sad to say our time...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Must-Try Japanese Restaurants in Philadelphia

Located in Villanova, Pennsylvania, Azie on Main is an Asian fusion restaurant. It serves lunch and dinner. They also have a sushi bar, a nigiri station, and an omelet station. They also serve a variety of pastries. They also offer a take-out option. They have a drink menu and a good wine selection. They have a pleasant atmosphere and reasonable prices. Azie on Main is a relatively new Asian fusion eatery. It opened in 2009 and draws inspiration from Asian cuisines. It serves a variety of sushi rolls, main dishes, and fusion cuisines. They also serve brunch and poke bowls.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 The Best Spas in Philadelphia

- Whether you are looking for the best massage therapy, facial treatments, or other beauty services, you will find them at some of the best spas in Philadelphia. There are many options, so it's important to find the one that will suit your needs and budget. Body+Beauty Lab. Located in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Inside Biederman’s Specialty Foods, South Philly’s Jewish ‘appetizing store’

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Living in Philadelphia during the pandemic, restaurant industry veteran Lauren Biederman realized she was missing something: a local store to buy the comfort foods she remembered growing up. Her favorite eating experience was when she would go to pick up bagels, lox, and other Jewish specialty foods with her family in NYC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
South Philly Review

Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday

The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
wooderice.com

The Free Library is Hosting a Gingerbread House Workshop Hosted By Actual Architects

Here’s a fun and creative event for a date night or Q.T with the family, the Free Library is hosting a very unique gingerbread house workshop on December 20th 6-8 pm. What better way to show your love for the Free Library (1901 Vine Street.) than recreating your branch as a gingerbread house? In this workshop, open to adults and families, representatives from the Philadelphia Center for Architecture and Design Education Department will present the architectural wonders of the Parkway Central Library as guests decorate gingerbread replicas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

