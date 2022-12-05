ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: December 7, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. The 2022 hunt began on Tuesday and will continue through Dec. 10. Latest NJ student test scores show pattern of learning...
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy

Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
PIX11

New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
NJ Spotlight

3.6%

If you’ve ever tried to go apartment-hunting in New Jersey, you’ll know it’s not easy. The census bureau released a new report backing that up — showing that the housing market tightened after the 2009 foreclosure crisis. As rental costs rose, states in the Northeast had rental vacancy rates of less than 4%. New Jersey’s, to be exact, was only 3.6%, as of last year.
R.A. Heim

New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments

Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
NJ Spotlight

Health Care

New Jerseyans who support statewide health care program if it could happen sooner than at federal level. It should come as no surprise that most New Jersey residents support accessible health care in the state. For confirmation of that, a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll shows that the majority of New Jerseyans (71%) support expanding Medicare to all U.S. residents, regardless of their employment status or age. And 93% of those who support a program expansion favor the state providing basic health care coverage to all residents statewide, if it meant it could be accomplished sooner than at the federal level.
New Jersey 101.5

Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

