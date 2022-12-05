Read full article on original website
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NJ Spotlight News: December 7, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. The 2022 hunt began on Tuesday and will continue through Dec. 10. Latest NJ student test scores show pattern of learning...
New Jersey considers law to require adults to wear bike helmets
A new proposed bill could require adults in New Jersey to wear bike helmets.
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
New Jersey poised to open first state-of-the-art ‘smart’ hospital
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s being billed as the hospital of tomorrow, the first technologically advanced smart hospital in New Jersey at the Hackensack University Medical Center. State health inspectors are giving it a thorough look this week as the facility prepares to open its doors to patients before the end of the month. The […]
wrnjradio.com
NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission approves proposed rules for cannabis consumption areas
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Dec. 2 voted to approve proposed rules for how public cannabis consumption areas will be operated. The rules provide the legal requirements for cannabis consumption areas, a fee structure for applications, and details for how the facilities should be run and what is prohibited.
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
3.6%
If you’ve ever tried to go apartment-hunting in New Jersey, you’ll know it’s not easy. The census bureau released a new report backing that up — showing that the housing market tightened after the 2009 foreclosure crisis. As rental costs rose, states in the Northeast had rental vacancy rates of less than 4%. New Jersey’s, to be exact, was only 3.6%, as of last year.
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments
Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Regulator tightens rules on fracking waste in Delaware River Basin
Critics say water still may be exposed to potential contamination. The Delaware River Basin Commission on Wednesday tightened restrictions on water for the fracking industry in its region but was immediately faulted by environmentalists who said it stopped short of the total ban they sought. The interstate water regulator finalized...
Seeking advantage, oil companies want climate lawsuit in federal court
NJ claims consumers were defrauded when not told of harm from fossil fuels. Just a month after New Jersey took Big Oil to court, the industry has taken its first step in defense. Chevron was one of a handful of named defendants in a consumer-fraud lawsuit filed by the Attorney...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Health Care
New Jerseyans who support statewide health care program if it could happen sooner than at federal level. It should come as no surprise that most New Jersey residents support accessible health care in the state. For confirmation of that, a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll shows that the majority of New Jerseyans (71%) support expanding Medicare to all U.S. residents, regardless of their employment status or age. And 93% of those who support a program expansion favor the state providing basic health care coverage to all residents statewide, if it meant it could be accomplished sooner than at the federal level.
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi
As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
