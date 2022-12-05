New Jerseyans who support statewide health care program if it could happen sooner than at federal level. It should come as no surprise that most New Jersey residents support accessible health care in the state. For confirmation of that, a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll shows that the majority of New Jerseyans (71%) support expanding Medicare to all U.S. residents, regardless of their employment status or age. And 93% of those who support a program expansion favor the state providing basic health care coverage to all residents statewide, if it meant it could be accomplished sooner than at the federal level.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO