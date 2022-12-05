ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Pier Untouched

I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara

While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Update on Ellwood Decommissioning Project

The PRC 421-1 and 421-2 oil and gas decommissioning work is progressing on schedule and is going incredibly well. Crews have removed the huge concrete caisson walls on PRC 421-1 and will start removing the second caisson walls later this week, continuing into early next week. It is exciting to see the walls almost entirely gone. Once both caisson walls have been removed, crews will start dismantling the piers. The caisson wall removal is a huge milestone in this important oil and gas decommissioning and beach restoration project along a pristinely beautiful stretch of the Goleta coastline.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fuel Reduction and Invasive Plant Removal Conducted in Stevens Park

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department are working together to reduce wildfire risk in Santa Barbara's open space parks. Last week, the departments, with the support of a wildland firefighting hand crew from the California Conservation Corps, removed fire hazards and broke up potential ‘fire ladders’ in Stevens Park. Work efforts focused on areas of the park closest to residents, property, and public trails.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn

During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Names New Director of Sustainability and Resilience Department

The City of Santa Barbara has named Alelia Parenteau as Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Department. Ms. Parenteau has been the Acting Sustainability and Resilience Director since September 2021. “Ms. Parenteau has been an asset to the City and to the Santa Barbara community with her passion and dedication....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel

A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims

Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the federal government, $750,000 to the State of California. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles

12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drunk-Driving Related Traffic Collisions in Santa Maria

On 12/6/22 at 2110 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. During the investigation they discovered two separate collisions had occurred. Initially, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision at Broadway and Morrison. After the collision, two occupants of...
SANTA MARIA, CA

