Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Pier Untouched
I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Carpinteria Pot Wars: A Dutch Clean-Air Technology Gives Residents Some Hope
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Downtown Hacienda in Santa Barbara
While walking through the property for sale at 835 Laguna Street, it’s easy to daydream about the almost 200 years of history that this home has experienced. I was doing exactly that as I strolled the length of the covered brick veranda and admired the sun-dappled back courtyard. The thick adobe walls and hand-painted tiles carry the legacy of this masterpiece, conjuring up images of the lively fiestas it must have seen over the years.
Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales
Alexis Flores has taken a street start-up apparel idea in Santa Barbara and watched it grow. He is selling outside on State Street downtown. The post Start up clothing designer sees results with Santa Barbara logo sales appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Update on Ellwood Decommissioning Project
The PRC 421-1 and 421-2 oil and gas decommissioning work is progressing on schedule and is going incredibly well. Crews have removed the huge concrete caisson walls on PRC 421-1 and will start removing the second caisson walls later this week, continuing into early next week. It is exciting to see the walls almost entirely gone. Once both caisson walls have been removed, crews will start dismantling the piers. The caisson wall removal is a huge milestone in this important oil and gas decommissioning and beach restoration project along a pristinely beautiful stretch of the Goleta coastline.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fuel Reduction and Invasive Plant Removal Conducted in Stevens Park
The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and Parks and Recreation Department are working together to reduce wildfire risk in Santa Barbara's open space parks. Last week, the departments, with the support of a wildland firefighting hand crew from the California Conservation Corps, removed fire hazards and broke up potential ‘fire ladders’ in Stevens Park. Work efforts focused on areas of the park closest to residents, property, and public trails.
Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities
After a unanimous vote at the Lompoc City Council, fees will be reinstated for late payments on city utility bills beginning April 2023. The post Lompoc reintroduces late fees and service disconnections for city utilities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
Condos spared from morning vehicle fire
A work van erupted in flames Tuesday morning near a Santa Barbara condo. No one was hurt. The post Condos spared from morning vehicle fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Names New Director of Sustainability and Resilience Department
The City of Santa Barbara has named Alelia Parenteau as Director of the Sustainability and Resilience Department. Ms. Parenteau has been the Acting Sustainability and Resilience Director since September 2021. “Ms. Parenteau has been an asset to the City and to the Santa Barbara community with her passion and dedication....
kclu.org
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel
A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims
Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the federal government, $750,000 to the State of California. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
onscene.tv
Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles
12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kclu.org
There's a festive event coming to Santa Barbara that’s sure to make waves
Around 30 boats – from paddling to sailing – will take part in the annual parade of lights boat parade at Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend. "It's a lot of fun," said Neil Bruskin, President of Stern’s Wharf Business Association. Before the parade takes place from the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drunk-Driving Related Traffic Collisions in Santa Maria
On 12/6/22 at 2110 hours, Santa Maria Police Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision near Broadway and Morrison. During the investigation they discovered two separate collisions had occurred. Initially, two vehicles were involved in a traffic collision at Broadway and Morrison. After the collision, two occupants of...
