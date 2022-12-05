Read full article on original website
SRJC Extends Free-Transit Pass
Spring students now eligible for Bay Area-wide free public transit. Santa Rosa Junior College is extending its student public transit pilot program through the spring, the college announced this week. SRJC partnered this fall with Bay Area public transit agencies and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) on a two-year pilot...
On Top of The World and Architecturally Unique, A Custom Home in Santa Rosa with Unbelievable Panoramic Views Asking for $4.95 Million
4940 Corrick Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa, California is an architecturally unique home set high above the mountains with far reaching views across Sonoma County, features include a grand living room, dining room, music room, gourmet kitchen, family room/library, and more. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4940 Corrick Road, please contact Mary Anne Veldkamp (Phone: 707-481-2672) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Marin Community Foundation hires chief philanthropy officer
Janelle Cavanagh has been hired as chief philanthropy officer for the Novato-based Marin Community Foundation, which reports having $3 billion in philanthropic assets and distributing about $150 million annually. “Janelle brings an impressive track record of successes in donor development and education, strategic planning, mentoring and championing staff growth, and...
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
Santa Rosa’s New Approach to Crisis Response
Santa Rosa’s inRESPONSE mental health crisis teams are filling an important need. The very first call for the services of the new inRESPONSE mental health mobile team, which hit the streets of Santa Rosa in January, was a success story. A woman at a local hospital had a mental health breakdown, and the team was dispatched to give assistance.
Ghilotti Construction Company is now 100% Employee Owned
Santa Rosa-based engineering contractors Ghilotti Construction announced this week that the company is now 100% employee owned. Ghilotti shareholders transferred all shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company announced in a press release. “This new structure of employee ownership will ensure the company’s ability to maintain the Ghilotti legacy and preserve its strong family culture,” the release said.
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
YIMBY: Advocating for Affordable Housing
Petaluma’s Jordan Carbajal is on a quest for housing ‘in his back yard’. Jordan Carbajal’s life is an immigrant’s success story: a 4-year-old who speaks no English leaves his home in Peru to grow up in Sonoma County, where he excels in his K-12 studies, and then becomes student body president at Santa Rosa Junior College. He later graduates from UC Davis with a degree in political science and Chicana/Chicano studies, and now works at the state Capitol in Sacramento as a legislative advocate for California YIMBY (Yes In My Back Yard). The organization promotes affordable housing in California by, among other strategies, addressing and correcting system inequities in the state’s housing laws, and drafting and advocating for proven legislative solutions that accelerate the pace of home building.
Bay Area eatery Gao Viet Kitchen to open first San Francisco restaurant
Are any San Franciscans willing to try to take down the Phozilla by themselves?
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
Wine, yes, but Napa has a lot more history for visitors to explore
Napa “born, raised and educated,” Sheli O. Smith went on to become an anthropologist specializing in maritime archaeology. She has been involved with the Napa County Historical Society since 2019 and in 2021 became its executive director. The organization is housed in the Goodman Library, built in 1901...
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department
Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
Graton Resort & Casino Accepting Applications for Free Dealer School
Registration is open for Graton Resort & Casino’s free Blackjack Dealer School. Part-time Blackjack positions are available (guaranteed a minimum of two scheduled shifts per week), and people must be able to work weekends and holidays. Must be 21 or older to apply. The Graton Blackjack Dealer School is...
Westin St. Francis San Francisco discards vintage art, dumpster divers feast
"I wish more people could see these."
