ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Undefeated No. 13 Maryland faces a tough road test at Wisconsin

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruQpI_0jYUPBh600
Nov 15, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) reacts during the second half against the Binghamton Bearcats at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Undefeated Maryland will face another grind-it-out test when the No. 13 Terrapins visit defensive-minded Wisconsin on Tuesday in a Big Ten matchup at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Maryland (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took down No. 16 Illinois 71-66 on Friday and the Terps were rewarded by poll voters this week, moving up nine spots. Wisconsin (6-2, 0-0) outlasted in-state rival Marquette 80-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Maryland is 8-0 overall for the first time since 2019-20 when the Terps won the Big Ten championship.

Jahmir Young had a season-high 24 points and Hakim Hart added 17 in Maryland's win over Illinois. The Terps also got to the free-throw line, making 14 of 18, while the Illini were 7 of 8. On the season, Maryland has hit 127 free throws, 10 more than opponents have attempted.

"We still have a long way to go, obviously," first-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard said. "But I think everyone got a glimpse of how hard these guys have worked, the attitude they've had and what this program is not only about now, but what it's going to be about in the future. So, it's really cool to be 8-0."

Donta Scott leads Maryland in scoring at 15.4 points per game, with Young averaging 15.1, Hart 13.8, and Julian Reese with 12.6 points and a team-best 7.8 rebounds. The Terps, shooting 49 percent from the floor on the season, are outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game.

The Badgers have won the last two against Maryland, including 70-69 last season behind Tyler Wahl's 21 points. Wisconsin has won seven of the last 10 vs. the Terps, with the last eight games decided by eight points or fewer.

Wisconsin's last five games have been decided by five points or fewer. The Badgers lost to No. 9 Kansas 69-68 in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, and lost at home 78-75 to Wake Forest.

Wisconsin led Marquette by 11 at the half behind Chucky Hepburn, who had 16 points before the break. But Hepburn left in the opening seconds of the second half with a lower body injury, before returning with just under seven minutes remaining

The Badgers struggled without Hepburn on the court.

"An all-conference point guard, that's what's missing," said Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. "That's not just his play, but how he impacts the game for everybody else. He's accustomed to playing with those guys, they're accustomed to having him on the floor."

Wahl leads the Badgers with 14.5 points and 7.1 boards per game. After an early-season shooting slump, Hepburn has scored 59 points in the last three games, making 21 of 41 shots, including 14 of 23 from 3-point range.

Freshman Connor Essegian has added double-digit scoring off the bench in each of the last five games for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is allowing 59.9 points per game. The Badgers are 68-8 under Gard when allowing 60 points or fewer, including 5-0 this season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard will leave after bowl game

Jim Leonhard will not remain at Wisconsin as part of new coach Luke Fickell's staff in 2023, Leonhard announced Tuesday night. On Twitter, Leonhard said he will coach Wisconsin's defense against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27 in Phoenix. But the erstwhile interim coach said he will not stay beyond that.
MADISON, WI
The Exponent

NCAA Football: Army at Navy

'Electricity' awaits as Army, Navy meet for 123rd time. The Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will not be on the line, but that will not lessen the mystique or the emotions of the annual Army-Navy game when the two service academies take the field Saturday in Philadelphia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Exponent

Steelers stalking fifth straight win in Ravens rivalry

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyStateline.com

Two men shot early Tuesday morning in Rockford

Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make final push for donations …. December is National Giving Month, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
The Exponent

Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday. He left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Tyler Huntley. Coach Jim Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly before 11:30 pm, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department received a report of a shooting victim that walked into the hospital. There, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower and upper body. The teen is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. An initial investigation concluded that the shooting happened on the 3100 Block of Jenifer Avenue, where police located a crime scene. If you have any information about this shooting, The post 19-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
nbc15.com

1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
Shore News Network

20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man that took place in Northwest D.C. on May 30th. Police were called at approximately 4:30 am to the 1700 Block of Rhode Island Avenue for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Christian Gabriel Monje of Virginia suffering from a gunshot wound. Monje was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on June 16th. 28-year-old James Carl Jackson of Maryland was arrested yesterday and charged with murder. The post D.C. Police Make Arrest In Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
Daily Voice

Young Man Dead After Yet Another Baltimore Shooting

A 20-year-old man is dead after a violent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Park Heights Terrace after reports of a shooting shortly before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Baltimore police. Once on the scene, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old boy under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy is under investigation in East Baltimore. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 North Caroline Street for reports of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy