ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

How to combine PDFs — merge your files into one document

"How to combine PDFs" is a phrase many users are typing into Google Search at the moment. After all, they may have several PDFs files floating around, but have no earthly idea how to merge them into one document. If you're in the same boat, you've come to the right...
laptopmag.com

Ruark MR1 Mk2 review: Versatile, expensive, and essential

The Ruark MR1 Mk2 speakers take your desk audio to the next level with incredible sound quality, impressive ease of use, versatile connectivity options, and a sleek, premium design. The price may sting, but they’re worth every penny. The Ruark MR1 Mk2 speakers have been around for a while,...
laptopmag.com

How to take a screenshot on a MacBook — capture images in a snap

"How to take a screenshot on a MacBook" is one of the most popular search queries as new users of the MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro figure out how to capture pictures of their display. Whether you're saving something for later or sending a friend something you saw while...
ZDNet

How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?

Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
laptopmag.com

How to free up Google One storage using Gmail and Google Drive

Since Gmail launched 18 years ago, many of us have collected a seemingly endless amount of emails from family, friends, and business associates. Many of those thousands of emails brought along baby photos, wedding photos, resumes, articles, scripts, PDFs, JPGs, and funny gifs. Let's not even mention all the spam we get. How many times have you been told your unknown Nigerian Prince uncle died and left you a trillion dollars?
notebookcheck.net

Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium

The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
knowtechie.com

How to measure someone’s height on iPhone

Did you know that LiDAR-equipped iPhones can be used to measure someone’s height?. That’s right, no more having to get squirmy toddlers to stand in one place while you use a ruler to mark the wall. The inbuilt Measure app on iOS is all you need. You can...
ZDNet

Free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats if you upgrade to a 5G iPhone

The clock is ticking on what might be the best holiday deal yet: You can get an iPad, an Apple Watch SE, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds for free when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, and up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan.
The Verge

Apple claims a new iMessage can alert you if state-sponsored spies are eavesdropping

Apple’s new iOS and iCloud security initiative includes a new way for iMessage users to verify that they’re talking to the person they think they’re talking to. The company claims the new iMessage Contact Key Verification will let people who “face extraordinary digital threats,” such as journalists, activists, or politicians, make sure that their conversations aren’t being hijacked or snooped on.
Phone Arena

Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount

The iPad mini 6 which was released in September last year, is on sale at Amazon right now at a 20 percent discount. The iPad mini 2021 provides excellent performance in a compact form factor. As the name implies, the iPad mini is Apple's smallest slate and the latest model has an 8.3 inches screen which is sharp and bright and perfect for one-handed use.
Digital Trends

Get this 15-inch laptop with a year of Microsoft 365 for $199

Gateway has been making a comeback in the last few years, and while it isn’t at the top of the best laptop lists, it does offer some great entry-level and budget-friendly laptops. For example, you have this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which is going for only $199 at Walmart, and even throws in a year’s subscription to Microsoft 365. That’s a great deal on its own just for Microsoft 365, so the inclusion of the laptop makes this worth picking up if you need a good student laptop.
travelnoire.com

Tips On How To Get Free Wi-Fi On Your Next Flight

Securing free Wi-Fi on your next flight might be even easier than you expected. Whether you’re looking to stay connected for comfort or get some work done, free Wi-Fi is always handy. For many, the number question is: what are the easiest ways to achieve this?. In this Travel...
BGR.com

Companies spy on your email with invisible images – here’s how to stop them

If you’re getting marketing emails in your inbox, you should know that the companies are likely using the messages to spy on you. They’re using a technology developed for email called tracking pixels (invisible images) which lets companies analyze how and when you’ve interacted with their emails. They can then use the information to fine-tune marketing campaigns and even link the data to other information they have on you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy