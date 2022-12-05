Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Pier Untouched
I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Carpinteria Pot Wars: A Dutch Clean-Air Technology Gives Residents Some Hope
Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day. That’s because earlier this year, Ed Van Wingerden,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
New Wildfire Cameras Detect Fires on Santa Barbara Front Country
A wildfire detection camera is now installed on Santa Barbara’s TV Hill, providing coverage of the Santa Barbara front country. The ALERT Wildfire camera is part of a growing network for cameras across the western United States that help local, state and federal agencies watch for wildfires. Technicians with...
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Noozhawk
6572 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
OAK KNOLL RANCH – 2 HOMES – 2 PARCELS – OVER 9 ACRES! First time on the market in over 50 years! Just off the historic Stagecoach Road, framed by beautiful oaks, sits Oak Knoll Ranch. Private and serene, two legally separate parcels make up over 9 acres of lush landscape and create a magical place perfect to retreat. Wake up in the fresh mountain air as you sip your cup of coffee watching deer meander around the property. Stroll the park-like setting through paths of trees, mountain vistas and a seasonal creek. Pick ripe fruit from the multiple apple, pear, and stone fruit trees scattered throughout the property. Enjoy growing fruit? Extend and add to the existing apple orchard.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Update on Ellwood Decommissioning Project
The PRC 421-1 and 421-2 oil and gas decommissioning work is progressing on schedule and is going incredibly well. Crews have removed the huge concrete caisson walls on PRC 421-1 and will start removing the second caisson walls later this week, continuing into early next week. It is exciting to see the walls almost entirely gone. Once both caisson walls have been removed, crews will start dismantling the piers. The caisson wall removal is a huge milestone in this important oil and gas decommissioning and beach restoration project along a pristinely beautiful stretch of the Goleta coastline.
syvnews.com
Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivos resumes dining hours ahead of February hotel reopening
The iconic and old-world Mattei's Tavern bar and restaurant in Los Olivos is open and serving the public again, four years after it closed in late 2018. While only the bar and restaurant portion of the 6.5-acre property is operational at this time, plans to reopen the luxury resort are slated for February of 2023, said resort spokeswoman Courtney Perkins.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sand Berms Created at Leadbetter Beach
Sand berms are going up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach at Mission Creek starting today. These temporary berms are erected before the winter storm season to protect property and access. Previous storms have flooded the harbor business area and caused significant damage.
Condos spared from morning vehicle fire
A work van erupted in flames Tuesday morning near a Santa Barbara condo. No one was hurt. The post Condos spared from morning vehicle fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1
A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approves Orcutt senior housing project
A major senior housing complex that will include an assisted living and memory care center, independent living apartments and smaller units, a children’s day care center, employee housing, a recreation center for residents and a small park was approved Wednesday for Old Town Orcutt. Santa Barbara County Planning Commission...
Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night
Around 9:30 p.m. last night electrical service between Garden and State Street was lost due to equipment failure, according to Southern California Edison. The post Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel
A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
goldrushcam.com
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
onscene.tv
Pursuit From Ventura Ends In Downtown LA | Los Angeles
12.05.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A long pursuit from Ventura County ended on the 7th St Bridge. The vehicle is believed to be stolen. The pursuit started in Ventura County and travelled through Los Angeles, into Orange County, and back into Los Angeles. Five suspects were detained. Ages are not confirmed, however, it appears several may be juveniles. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kclu.org
There's a festive event coming to Santa Barbara that’s sure to make waves
Around 30 boats – from paddling to sailing – will take part in the annual parade of lights boat parade at Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend. "It's a lot of fun," said Neil Bruskin, President of Stern’s Wharf Business Association. Before the parade takes place from the...
Poachers in Ventura County Busted by FWS, and Taken to Superior Court
California environmentalists and the state's District Attorney are celebrating after charges were finally filed against a group of poachers in Ventura County Superior Court. Seven people were arraigned in court for 21 charges, including filing a false or forged document, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of untagged bear, and animal abuse or cruelty.
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0