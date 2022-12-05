Baker Mayfield Cut By Panthers After 7 Games

Baker Mayfield has been released by the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield, through just seven games in Carolina, went 1-5. The Panthers will move forward with Sam Darnold as their starter, with former XLF QB P.J. Walker as his backup.

Mayfield, the former number 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns, has had a roller coaster past twelve months. Once considered the franchise quarterback in Cleveland, he now hopes to find a roster spot to reestablish his career.

Rumors are that Mayfield could be headed to either the Houston Texans or the San Francisco 49ers. The Texans are just plain bad and could use help at every position. The 9ers lost their starter Jimmy Garrapollo to a broken foot yesterday.

Where do you think Baker Mayfield will end up? Is his time as a starter in the NFL over?