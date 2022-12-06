Images: Glenville bridge struck again Monday; Peeled open truck carried toilet paper (3 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene Monday evening

GLENVILLE – The Glenridge Road railroad bridge was struck again late Monday afternoon, this time by a truck carrying toilet paper.

The force of the impact with the 10-foot, 11-inch bridge peeled off the trailer’s roof and left boxes of toilet paper strewn across the road.

The bridge has been the subject of many strikes in recent years, and efforts to curb them.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

