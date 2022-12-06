ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

Images: Glenville bridge struck again Monday; Peeled open truck carried toilet paper (3 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFZwA_0jYUJjaE00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene Monday evening

GLENVILLE – The Glenridge Road railroad bridge was struck again late Monday afternoon, this time by a truck carrying toilet paper.

The force of the impact with the 10-foot, 11-inch bridge peeled off the trailer’s roof and left boxes of toilet paper strewn across the road.

The bridge has been the subject of many strikes in recent years, and efforts to curb them.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week

The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
GLENVILLE, NY
WRGB

Clifton Park man arrested for possession of illegal handgun, stolen vehicle

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WRGB

Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
SCHENECTADY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
280
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy