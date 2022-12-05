ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Proctor, Whitehead Lead Blue Devils in 82-55 Win Over UMES

DURHAM – In its final non-conference game of the regular season, No. 15 Duke defeated Maryland Eastern Shore, 82-55, Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils started five freshmen for the first time in program history and were led by rookies Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead, who each finished with 15 points. Dereck Lively II snagged nine rebounds, a game-high, to set a new career best on the boards.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Enshrines Eight into Hall of Fame

Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Three Blue Devils Named United Soccer Coaches All-America

DURHAM – Duke men's soccer had three players selected as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced on Friday. Peter Stroud earned First Team recognition as one of only five players in the country to earn multiple All-America honors during their careers and is joined by sophomore Shakur Mohammed on the First Team. Graduate student goalkeeper Eliot Hamill was named to the Second Team. Mohammed and Hamill become Duke's 39th and 40th All-Americans in program history.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Balogun, Richardson Lead Duke to 43-Point Win Over Governors

DURHAM – The Duke women's basketball team controlled the game from start to finish as the Blue Devils cruised to a 74-31 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior Elizabeth Balogun and sophomore Reigan Richardson both finished in double figures for the fifth time...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper Recognized as MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist

DURHAM – For the first time in school history, a Duke women's soccer standout has been recognized as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced Blue Devil sophomore Michelle Cooper was one of three finalists on Thursday. The finalists...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Fifth-Annual Giving Day a Record-Setting Success

DURHAM – The fifth-annual Iron Duke's Varsity Club Giving Day was a record-setting success thanks to the support of our donors during the 27-hour fundraiser that benefits Duke's student-athletes, coaches and each of our varsity programs. This year, with help from 1,832 individual donors, we raised a grand total...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy