Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
goduke.com
Proctor, Whitehead Lead Blue Devils in 82-55 Win Over UMES
DURHAM – In its final non-conference game of the regular season, No. 15 Duke defeated Maryland Eastern Shore, 82-55, Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils started five freshmen for the first time in program history and were led by rookies Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead, who each finished with 15 points. Dereck Lively II snagged nine rebounds, a game-high, to set a new career best on the boards.
goduke.com
No. 15 Duke Finishes Non-Conference Slate Against Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday
No. 15 Duke welcomes Maryland Eastern Shore to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday in the Blue Devils' final non-conference game of the regular season. Live on ACC Network, Dalen Cuff and Randolph Childress have the call. David Shumate and John Roth call the game on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
goduke.com
Duke Enshrines Eight into Hall of Fame
Duke University inducted eight new members into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening at a ceremony at the Washington Duke Inn. The Class of 2022 features three former National Player of the Year selections in Beard, Blumenherst and Curtis along with ACC Players of the Year Cassese and Dilweg, NCAA Champion and two-time Olympic medalist Boozer, four-time national coach of the year Goestenkors and Silar, who spent 40 years at Duke as both a coach and administrator.
goduke.com
Three Blue Devils Named United Soccer Coaches All-America
DURHAM – Duke men's soccer had three players selected as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced on Friday. Peter Stroud earned First Team recognition as one of only five players in the country to earn multiple All-America honors during their careers and is joined by sophomore Shakur Mohammed on the First Team. Graduate student goalkeeper Eliot Hamill was named to the Second Team. Mohammed and Hamill become Duke's 39th and 40th All-Americans in program history.
goduke.com
Balogun, Richardson Lead Duke to 43-Point Win Over Governors
DURHAM – The Duke women's basketball team controlled the game from start to finish as the Blue Devils cruised to a 74-31 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior Elizabeth Balogun and sophomore Reigan Richardson both finished in double figures for the fifth time...
goduke.com
Cooper Recognized as MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist
DURHAM – For the first time in school history, a Duke women's soccer standout has been recognized as a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist as the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced Blue Devil sophomore Michelle Cooper was one of three finalists on Thursday. The finalists...
goduke.com
Fifth-Annual Giving Day a Record-Setting Success
DURHAM – The fifth-annual Iron Duke's Varsity Club Giving Day was a record-setting success thanks to the support of our donors during the 27-hour fundraiser that benefits Duke's student-athletes, coaches and each of our varsity programs. This year, with help from 1,832 individual donors, we raised a grand total...
Comments / 0