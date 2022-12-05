Who are the players to watch this year? Mazie Hanson, Libby Nielsen, Shaeyna Andreotti, Dakota Esget, Josie Parucci, Asaysha Olson and Kailey Olson. The team will rely heavily on their experience. Dakota returns as State Individual qualifier for the last two years and has upgrades for all events this year. Mazie and Libby are returning captains and compete as strong all-around gymnasts. Asaysha has a flare for the floor and is able to compete as an all around gymnast. Kailey, Josie and Shaeyna all compete as all around gymnasts and have worked hard off season to up their skills.

NORTH BRANCH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO