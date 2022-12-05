Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
2022 - 2023 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Winter Sports Showcase
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning with significant varsity experience from last season are Alison Barber, Abby Kryzer, Zoe Klocksien, and Aubrey Wilson. Others with more limited varsity experience and those looking to make an impact include Abby Donnay, Cadence Guenther, Jovie Ebertowski, Reyna Diaz, Taylor Dybvig, and Anika Michaelis.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
North Branch School News: Making the Max impact
The value of preserving our history cannot be overstated. Recorded history gives us a sense of who we are, where we come from, and where we are going. I recently had the privilege of meeting North Branch Alum, and local historian Max Malmquist. Max graduated from North Branch High School...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
2022 - 2023 North Branch Viking Winter Sports Showcase
Who are the players to watch this year? Mazie Hanson, Libby Nielsen, Shaeyna Andreotti, Dakota Esget, Josie Parucci, Asaysha Olson and Kailey Olson. The team will rely heavily on their experience. Dakota returns as State Individual qualifier for the last two years and has upgrades for all events this year. Mazie and Libby are returning captains and compete as strong all-around gymnasts. Asaysha has a flare for the floor and is able to compete as an all around gymnast. Kailey, Josie and Shaeyna all compete as all around gymnasts and have worked hard off season to up their skills.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
‘Spot on’: Recount results show no changes
The voters have spoken (again). Following a recount of both the city of Isanti mayor and Isanti County District 1 Commissioner races, James (Jimmy) Gordon and Alan Duff remain the victors in their respective elections. And in the case of the Isanti mayor race, there were zero changes to the two candidates’ totals. In the county commissioner race, Duff received one more vote than the original count, while Joe Morley received one fewer vote.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
The East Central Grad Band presents ‘A Holiday Concert’
The East Central Grad Band and Mora Brass Ensemble are teaming up on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. for a holiday concert. Conducted by Justin Kennedy, Darrin Bleess, and East Central Grad band founder Lynn Wedlund this performance will include a mix of classical music as well as a selection of holiday favorites including “In Joyous Flight” by Patrick Mozell, “October” by Eric Whitacre, and “Toboggan Ride” by Stan Applebaum.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
North Branch’s staffing increases lead to 2023 levy increase
Two new city jobs and infrastructure spending make up part of an 8.7% projected increase in North Branch’s city budget for 2023. City staff recently present the proposed budget and its impact on the levy and property taxes for residents. Revenues are projected to rise with expenditures almost exactly,...
Comments / 0