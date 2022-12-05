Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
NASDAQ
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
NASDAQ
General Mills (GIS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on W.R. Berkley (WRB)
W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB has been benefiting from rate increases, high retention, growth in premium rates and exposure as well as effective capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.29 and $4.79, indicating a year-over-year increase of 26.2% and 11.5%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
NASDAQ
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $332.12, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $43.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $13.18, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
NASDAQ
Atlassian (TEAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $137.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed the most recent trading day at $211.63, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.16, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.55%...
NASDAQ
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health...
NASDAQ
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $285.37, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.55% in...
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $104.81, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices...
Comments / 0