ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Center, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wadsworthbruin.com

Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season

Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
WADSWORTH, OH
medinacountylife.com

SAT DEC 10 Meet authors at Cloverleaf Book Fair / Free Event

WESTFIELD TWP. – Award-winning novelist Mindy McGinnis, TV / film historian Joanna Wilson, young adult author Julie Drew, plus local children’s book creators Emily Tomei and Eric Yetzer are a few of the authors who will be signing and selling books at the inaugural Cloverleaf Book Fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Cloverleaf High School. Admission is free.
LODI, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
thisiscleveland.com

8 Places to Get Christmas Dinner To Go in Cleveland

Shopping for that perfect present, stringing lights and garland all over the house and (gulp) all that cooking…. Holiday stress can really take a lot out of you. So why not cut back on your growing to-do list and let some of Cleveland’s top restaurants handle the food this Christmas?
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
kentwired.com

New vintage store opens in downtown Kent

A unique vintage clothing store originating in western Pennsylvania just moved into the neighborhood. Branded at Kent is a vintage clothing store that specializes in 80’s and 90’s clothing. The store provides unique clothing and limited edition shoes with many color options. Brother-in-laws Lance Calvert and Brendan O’Brien...
KENT, OH
medinacountylife.com

State Representative Sharon Ray Announces Revitalization Grant For Medina County Blighted Properties

COLUMBUS – State Representative Sharon Ray (R-Wadsworth) announced nearly $870,000 is coming to Medina County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program released Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Ray’s support and will fund the demolition of commercial and residential building that...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.

DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Crumbl Cookies set to open in Medina -- just in time to test your New Year’s resolutions

MEDINA, Ohio -- Crumbl Cookies will soon be dropping more than a crumb in Medina, thanks to franchise owner Nate Tulepp. “I think Medina is a really great (location). The thing that’s fun about Medina is that it pulls in from a lot of surrounding area as well. So, we really like the marketplace and we think that it will do really well,” Tulepp said of the new cookie bakery.
MEDINA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy