Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
wadsworthbruin.com
Wadsworth Griswold House returns to light up holiday season
Each year at Christmas time, people decorate their houses with lights, and signs to show their Christmas spirit. Usually, these displays include colorful lights, candy canes, a Santa, and a nativity. Though, for one house in Wadsworth tradition just isn’t enough. Every year, during the Christmas season, one family...
Live Nation offers Lawn Pass for Blossom Music Center summer pop music season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National promoter Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass for the Summer 2023 concert season offering concert-goers who frequent Blossom Music Center a one-stop shop for the Cuyahoga Falls amphitheater slate of summer shows. For $199 plus fees, live music fans receive guaranteed general admission lawn...
How to buy Blossom Lawn Pass for Summer 2023
Live Nation is bringing back its Lawn Pass, giving music fans access to Blossom Music Center's most incredible summer 2023 concerts.
medinacountylife.com
SAT DEC 10 Meet authors at Cloverleaf Book Fair / Free Event
WESTFIELD TWP. – Award-winning novelist Mindy McGinnis, TV / film historian Joanna Wilson, young adult author Julie Drew, plus local children’s book creators Emily Tomei and Eric Yetzer are a few of the authors who will be signing and selling books at the inaugural Cloverleaf Book Fair from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Cloverleaf High School. Admission is free.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
WKYC
Amazing Christmas display in Brunswick
Wow! Check out this incredible Christmas display in the 300 block of Crestway Oval in Brunswick.
thisiscleveland.com
8 Places to Get Christmas Dinner To Go in Cleveland
Shopping for that perfect present, stringing lights and garland all over the house and (gulp) all that cooking…. Holiday stress can really take a lot out of you. So why not cut back on your growing to-do list and let some of Cleveland’s top restaurants handle the food this Christmas?
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
Large fire in Ravenna closes multiple state routes on Thursday night
A large fire in Ravenna has shut down multiple roads for crews to battle the flames, according to the Ravenna Fire Department.
kentwired.com
New vintage store opens in downtown Kent
A unique vintage clothing store originating in western Pennsylvania just moved into the neighborhood. Branded at Kent is a vintage clothing store that specializes in 80’s and 90’s clothing. The store provides unique clothing and limited edition shoes with many color options. Brother-in-laws Lance Calvert and Brendan O’Brien...
medinacountylife.com
State Representative Sharon Ray Announces Revitalization Grant For Medina County Blighted Properties
COLUMBUS – State Representative Sharon Ray (R-Wadsworth) announced nearly $870,000 is coming to Medina County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program released Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Ray’s support and will fund the demolition of commercial and residential building that...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County
Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night. Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE monthly consignment tractors, trucks, farm equipment, trailers, tools, lawn & garden, vehicles, collector cars, and misc.
DROPOFF: THURSDAY – DECEMBER 22, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. & FRIDAY – DECEMBER 23, 2022 – 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M. Additions: Bobcat 190 track loader, approx. 5,500 hrs. – Bobcat 590 track loader, approx. 3,000 hrs. – 2011 International Durastar diesel chipper truck w/ 72’ boom and dump box, 96k miles – 1995 GMC topkick diesel chipper truck with 56’ boom & dump box – 2007 Ford F-450 power stroke utility truck, 214k miles – 1996 International 4700 diesel dump truck – 2013 GMC Sierra pickup, crew cab, 2500HD, gas, 122k miles – 2011 Chevy Duramax diesel truck, crew cab w/ dump – 2007 Isuzu diesel dump truck, approx. 111k miles – Vermeer BC1400XL diesel chipper, up to 14” – Vermeer BC1000XL diesel chipper, up to 10” – (2) 18’ equipment trailers – Stumper 280ST QT stump grinder – (2) QT grapple buckets – QT 60” brush hog, Rut mfg. – Vermeer 206 stump grinder, walk-behind – Bobcat QT SG60 stump grinder – Stihl chainsaws – 2009 Chevy Express van, 123k miles.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
Are there any gyms with pool to swim in Akron?
I'm looking for a gym with pool around the city, so that I can practice my swinmming skills. Any recommendations?
Any Christmas markets in Akron?
Haven’t been able to find much in my own searches, so wanted to see if anyone knew of any Christmas market pop ups or areas?
Crumbl Cookies set to open in Medina -- just in time to test your New Year’s resolutions
MEDINA, Ohio -- Crumbl Cookies will soon be dropping more than a crumb in Medina, thanks to franchise owner Nate Tulepp. “I think Medina is a really great (location). The thing that’s fun about Medina is that it pulls in from a lot of surrounding area as well. So, we really like the marketplace and we think that it will do really well,” Tulepp said of the new cookie bakery.
Comments / 0