Ithaca, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Construction causing frustration for Ithaca businesses

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Businesses owners on College Avenue are frustrated by construction. The Cornell Sun reports several stores have seen declining foot traffic because of road work. Jason’s Grocery and Deli owner Jason Burnham says day-time business is “non-existent.”. Koko owner Sungyoon Hwang tells the paper...
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Genesee Street grocery store site plan approved

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – After conducting public hearings, collecting written comments and holding work sessions in connection to the proposal for a grocery store at 547 E. Genesee St., the Fayetteville Planning Board decided on Dec. 5 to grant site plan approval for the long-pending project. The Northwood Real...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park

Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Rochester developer buys into Dryden project site

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A Rochester-based developer with a growing local portfolio has set its site on a Dryden property that has languished after receiving municipal approvals. Park Grove Realty purchased 1061 Dryden Road for $1.15 million on November 29th. The 6.54-acre property is located within the hamlet of Varna....
DRYDEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Common Council Members Want New Police Chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Shortly after Mayor-elect Laura Lewis announced she was reopening the search for a new police chief, multiple Common Council members have expressed both their relief and disappointment. Council member Jorge DeFendini said that while he is glad the decision to hire acting Police Chief John Joly was rescinded, he bemoaned that the council was not advised prior to Lewis's announcement to hire him in the first place.
The Ithaca Voice

Fire on Washington Street leaves residence damaged

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in downtown Ithaca this morning, leaving no one injured but damaging a residence. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Washington Street. Engines from Central Station initially arrived, reporting “heavy smoke with fire in the rear of the house.”
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Health officials locate dog sought in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department has located the owner and dog it was looking for. Health officials sought the dog to rule out rabies after a reported bite Sunday in Ithaca. The Health Department reminds everyone to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals, domesticated or wild, and to keep vaccinations current. All cats, dogs, and ferrets must have initial rabies vaccinations no later than four months.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins County clerk passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individual fires rifle in Cortland

An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Building Design & Construction

Cornell University builds massive student housing complex to accommodate planned enrollment growth

In Ithaca, N.Y., Cornell University has completed its North Campus Residential Expansion (NCRE) project. Designed by ikon.5 architects, the 776,000-sf project provides 1,200 beds for first-year students and 800 beds for sophomore students. The NCRE project aimed to accommodate the university’s planned growth in student enrollment while meeting its green...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 586 Lillie Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark and Kimberly Webster to James Savage and Teresa Forys-Savage for $223,000. On Nov. 28, 2022, property located at 2489 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick Jesse As Atty. In Fact and Dorothy Jesse By Atty. In Fact to Timothy and Cheryl Frock for $145,000.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

