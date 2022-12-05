Today is Monday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2022. There are 19 days left in the year. On Dec. 12, 2015, nearly 200 nations meeting in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that didn’t do so.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO