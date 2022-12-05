Read full article on original website
Related
Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine
BOYARKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by Russia's war. The playful 8-year-old gray dog arrived on time this week to a rehabilitation center on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, ready to start his duties.
SFGate
Today in History: December 12, Paris climate accord adopted
Today is Monday, Dec. 12, the 346th day of 2022. There are 19 days left in the year. On Dec. 12, 2015, nearly 200 nations meeting in Paris adopted the first global pact to fight climate change, calling on the world to collectively cut and then eliminate greenhouse gas pollution but imposing no sanctions on countries that didn’t do so.
Comments / 0