Thurston County, WA

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
4–Star Washington DB Target Discusses Connection to Husky Coaches

4-star defensive back Isaiah Rubin is aware that Washington has prioritized him as a defensive back for the 2024. “The coaches talk to me consistently,” the 6-1, 170 pound cornerback said. The Huskies initially connected with Rubin when he attended Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas before the...
Washington state woman missing off Maui after shark spotting

The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Could Washington Follow NYC and Force People into Mental Health Treatment?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients' rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
In 2024, all WA residents, regardless of immigration status, will be able to obtain health and dental insurance through state

Whether you're a U.S. citizen or not, if you live in Washington state, you'll be able to obtain health insurance starting in 2024. On Friday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced approval of Washington’s first-in-kind State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (referred to as a “section 1332 waiver”).
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it

Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
Assault weapon restrictions, gun permits among measures WA Democrats want to pass in 2023

Building on 2022’s gun control measures, state lawmakers will again be considering legislation to place restrictions on guns in Washington. The Alliance for Gun Responsibility announced proposed legislation for the upcoming 2023 session on Wednesday, including a measure that would put restrictions on semi-automatic assault weapons. Kristen Ellingboe, communications...
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
Huskies Offer Mississippi State RB Who Had Parting Dig for Leach

Dillon Johnson, a Mississippi State running back who memorably took a parting shot this week at coach Mike Leach while entering the transfer portal, on Friday received offers from a handful of schools including the University of Washington. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior tailback apparently heard a recording leaked publicly of...
SEATTLE, WA

