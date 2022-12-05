Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Joe Kent requests recount of all votes in CD3 race against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican candidate Joe Kent is requesting a recount of all votes cast in his race against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. In a statement to KATU News Kent's campaign reads in part, "Given the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues...
States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun
Little-known laws allow residents to ban themselves from owning guns. But do they work?
Inslee Previews 'Significant Investments' in Behavioral Health
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking from the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle at a Friday morning press conference, mentioned in broad terms five behavioral health policy proposals he would be asking of lawmakers during next year’s legislative session that is a month away. The governor...
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
realdawghuskies.com
4–Star Washington DB Target Discusses Connection to Husky Coaches
4-star defensive back Isaiah Rubin is aware that Washington has prioritized him as a defensive back for the 2024. “The coaches talk to me consistently,” the 6-1, 170 pound cornerback said. The Huskies initially connected with Rubin when he attended Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas before the...
Washington state woman missing off Maui after shark spotting
The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Chronicle
Could Washington Follow NYC and Force People into Mental Health Treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients' rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
ifiberone.com
In 2024, all WA residents, regardless of immigration status, will be able to obtain health and dental insurance through state
Whether you're a U.S. citizen or not, if you live in Washington state, you'll be able to obtain health insurance starting in 2024. On Friday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Treasury announced approval of Washington’s first-in-kind State Innovation Waiver under Section 1332 of the Affordable Care Act (referred to as a “section 1332 waiver”).
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
The Alliance for Gun Responsibility's policy agenda for the upcoming legislative session also includes a permit-to-purchase law.
kpq.com
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
FBI Warns WA: 8 Different Northwest Attacks on Power Grid
Now that the power grid attack in North Carolina is getting national attention, the FBI has sent officials a memo warning of attacks they now realize have currently been happening in both Washington and Oregon. The FBI Releases a Memo to Northwest Officials. Officials all over the northwest received a...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Washington residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment $2,900 per month is coming for Washington residents'Photo byengin akyurt/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Yakima Herald Republic
When a WA prison closed, dozens of college dreams died with it
Despite its crumbling walls and tiny cells, the 112-year-old Washington State Reformatory was a sought-after destination. It took Thomus Davis more than a decade and several transfers to get there. He, like others, wanted to take advantage of its well-regarded college program, which offered a chance to earn a liberal arts degree to anyone, regardless of sentence.
Tri-City Herald
Assault weapon restrictions, gun permits among measures WA Democrats want to pass in 2023
Building on 2022’s gun control measures, state lawmakers will again be considering legislation to place restrictions on guns in Washington. The Alliance for Gun Responsibility announced proposed legislation for the upcoming 2023 session on Wednesday, including a measure that would put restrictions on semi-automatic assault weapons. Kristen Ellingboe, communications...
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
Huskies Offer Mississippi State RB Who Had Parting Dig for Leach
Dillon Johnson, a Mississippi State running back who memorably took a parting shot this week at coach Mike Leach while entering the transfer portal, on Friday received offers from a handful of schools including the University of Washington. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior tailback apparently heard a recording leaked publicly of...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
KUOW
WA voters approved strict gun laws in 2018. Why haven't they all been implemented?
In 2018, Washington voters approved I-1639 and threw their support behind some of the strictest gun regulations in the country. Four years later, one of those laws has been difficult to implement. Initiative 1639 was a sweeping package of firearms regulations that was approved by Washington voters in 2018. The...
Comments / 1