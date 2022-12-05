ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records

By TRAVIS LOLLER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023TKc_0jYU9Gzy00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block journalists from accessing the police investigation records surrounding her death.

Judd died on April 30 at her home in Tennessee at the age of 76. Her daughter Ashley has previously said that her mother killed herself, and the family said she was lost to "the disease of mental illness."

Judd's family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August seeking to seal the report of the death investigation. The petition said the records contained video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd's death. Releasing such details would inflict "significant trauma and irreparable harm" on the family, the petition said.

The notice filed on Monday said the family is now willing to have the lawsuit dismissed. In part that is because the journalists who requested the police records are not requesting photographs of the deceased or body cam footage taken inside the home. The notice also said a state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would make death investigation records private where the death is not the result of a crime.

The voluntary dismissal is subject to approval by a judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Pennsylvania police officer rescues injured owl

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania police officer helped an owl in distress last weekend when the injured bird was discovered on the side of a highway. According to a news release from the Penn Township Police Department, Officer David Irvin was sent to look for the injured owl. The officer found the injured bird face down on the road at about 10:22 p.m. on Dec. 5, police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Coyote that attacked toddler in California has been euthanized

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — A coyote that attacked a toddler in broad daylight in Woodland Hills, California, earlier this month, has been euthanized. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the coyote that attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl was trapped on Dec. 9, according to KTLA. CDFW’s Patrick Foy said they knew it was the right coyote based on a DNA sample that was compared to a sample from the girl’s pants, which happened to be a perfect match.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township

DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end

Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona's remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed, then largely halted the work in recent...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

5 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at South Carolina home

BURTON, S.C. — Firefighters responding to a blaze at a South Carolina home rescued five dogs from a burning building on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Burton Fire District, firefighters were called just after 1 p.m. EST. The people inside the home were able to safely escape, but the family’s five dogs were in still in the building, fire department Capt. Dan Byrne told The Island Packet newspaper.
BURTON, SC
WHIO Dayton

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record Straight

Mrs. Diaz teaches all forms of art to all age groups.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) So let’s try and set the record straight. ‘The Art Teacher,’ or Roxsana Diaz, is an art teacher working in the Pennsauken school district in New Jersey. She’s come under heavy scrutiny over the past year after photographs of her went viral – so viral that she wound up on the Tamaron Hall Show this past Friday. Ironically the episode was titled ‘Why I Went Viral.’
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy