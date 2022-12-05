Read full article on original website
Related
Norm Pattiz Dies: Westwood One Founder, Radio Hall of Famer Was 79
Norm Pattiz, the founder of the Westwood One syndicated programming network, died Dec. 6 at age 79. The cause of death was not revealed by officials at Westwood One parent company Cumulus Media. Pattiz began as a salesman with Los Angeles television station KCOP (Channel 13), but left there in 1976 to start Westwood One. In 1985, the company purchased Mutual Broadcasting System, one of the biggest radio networks in the United States. Two years later, the company acquired the NBC Radio Network. In the early 1990s, control of Westwood One shifted to Mel Karmazin and Infinity Broadcasting (later acquired by CBS Radio). Pattiz remained chairman of the...
hypebeast.com
Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49
Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Former CNN Star Anchor Dies
Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47
Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
Married ‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchors Leave Partners for Each Other
Married Co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have allegedly left their partners to be with each-other after a months-long affair, Page Six reported Wednesday. The affair reportedly began in March—the same month they both ran the New York City half marathon— and they were spotted “canoodling” in bars by the ABC News building as early as May, a source told Page Six. The Daily Mail reported the two went on a getaway to a romantic cottage earlier this month, complete with a paparazzi photo of Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt. Robach has been married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue since 2010, although the couple reportedly split in August, alongside Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig. The two have deactivated their Instagram accounts in light of the news, with neither commenting publicly on the affair. ABC hasn’t responded to a request for comment.Read it at PageSix
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Net Worth: Was the Singer a Millionaire at the Time of Her Death?
How much was Irene Cara's net worth at the time of her death?. Cara's death has been a hot topic since her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced it on Saturday morning. She revealed on the singer's Twitter account that she passed away in her Florida home. "Irene's family has requested...
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Award-Winning Musician Dies
Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Popculture
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Popculture
Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ Actor Gary Friedkin Dies at 70 From COVID Complications
Actor Gary Friedkin, known for his roles in Garry Marshall films as well as a three-episode arc in Happy Days, has died from COVID-19 complications. Friedkin died at a hospice care facility in his native Youngstown, Ohio, on Dec. 2, according to an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle. His death came after “a difficult three-and-a-half weeks” in the ICU. He was 70 years old.
CNN layoffs: Robin Meade, HLN among casualties of Chris Licht announcement
HLN as a news operation is no more. Variety reported Thursday morning that Warner Bros. Discovery has nixed the entire Atlanta-based operation at CNN Center, citing multiple unnamed sources. CNN has not responded to inquiries seeking confirmation. Chris Licht, who runs CNN’s news operations, has announced major layoffs that began...
Comments / 13