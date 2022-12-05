Concert chaos: Wedding groom ‘bullies’ teenage cousin for her Taylor Swift ticket — see what happens next

Read full article on original website
Related
Man Furious After Wife Insists on Wearing ‘Wedding Dress’ to Cousin's Wedding
Weddings are a strange affair that often come with many rules that are sometimes hard to follow. Whether it's traditions or based on cultural preferences, there are a lot of little details that the average person can stumble on.
Bride Fuming After Groom Refuses to Kick Step-Sister Who Wore White Out of Wedding
A man shared that his wife is furious with him after he failed to "defend" her on their wedding day when his step-sister showed up to the ceremony in white. On Reddit, the man explained his step-sister showed up to their wedding ceremony wearing white, upsetting his bride. "I recently...
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Gayle King's Relationship History Is Dramatic — Why Did She Divorce Her Ex-Husband?
Gayle King is far more than Oprah Winfrey's best friend. The TV personality is a journalist and author, and she currently works as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Waking up just wouldn't be quite the same without Gayle's authentic charm. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, we couldn't help but wonder...
intheknow.com
Bride acts ‘weird’ towards invited guests for attending her wedding: ‘Why did you bother [traveling] here’
A wedding guest felt like the bride was very unwelcoming to her at the ceremony. She vented about the issue on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” forum. She found it strange when the bride invited her to the wedding and bachelorette party. She knew the bride from a friend group she hadn’t seen in a year after moving abroad.
Bride Upset After Guests Leave Wedding Early
"I was upset, though I tried not to let it show because my husband was equally upset," recalled the bride.
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing
A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Woman’s sister asks her to change her wedding date so she can go to pop concert instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve never been married, not even close, but I’ve always wanted to get married. I want the commitment in my life, and the security of knowing someone will always be by my side. I want to find the love of my life and get him to marry me, and of course I have my ideas of how I want my wedding to be.
Woman Divorced 3 Times Furious After Father Refuses to Fund 4th Wedding
At which point should a parent draw the line on funding their child’s lifestyle?. For many people, a wedding is an incredibly exciting event because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. This is exactly why people are willing to spend on average tens of thousands of dollars on their big day.
The Hollywood Gossip
Mackenzie McKee to Ex-Husband: While You're Motorboating Your New Girlfriend, I'm Raising Our Kids!
When Mackenzie McKee revealed that she and husband Josh McKee had decided to end their marriage, the news didn’t come as much of a surprise. After all, Mack and Josh were off and on throughout their years together, and even during their “good” times, fans often got the sense that they were hanging on by a thread.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: ‘Blue as Can Be’ Kody Brown Holds Vigil While Wife Robyn is Hospitalized for COVID-19
'Sister Wives' spoiler: Kody Brown is 'blue as can be,' holding a vigil as wife Robyn remained in the hospital for coronavirus.
NBC Los Angeles
Country Singer Jake Flint Dies in His Sleep at 37, Just Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native — known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait" — died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Woman defends decision to bring her 10-month-old baby to cousin's child-free wedding
Babies and kids at weddings is often a divisive topic. While some are happy to have little ones at their big day, others not so much. But generally, as a guest, you're expected to go along with whatever the couple request. One woman, however, has defended her decision to bring...
12tomatoes.com
Groom Reveals Secret Scandal On Bride During Wedding Ceremony
This groom has gone viral and once you find out why you are going to be shocked. Ian Young elected to stun the attendees at his wedding by sharing information about their initial meeting and we wonder how his bride felt when he decided to do so. Their wedding photographers...
Stepmom Furious After Bride Excludes Her from Wedding Planning Process
Should maternal figures always be involved in planning a wedding?. Divorce is a tough life event to go through, and often leaves behind remnants of trauma. Still, people do the best they can to move on with their life and start fresh.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Carrying Aurora to Her Bedroom During a Panic Attack Proves His Codepedency With Robyn’s Kids
In 'Sister Wives' Season 14, Kody carries Robyn's 17-year-old daughter upstairs when she has a panic attack. Is this normal or is their relationship codependent?
Woman Declining Invite To Stepsister's Wedding Branded 'Unreasonable'
A number of people online considered the wedding invite an "olive branch" that could heal a familial split.
#LoveIsBlind: Iyanna Cries Over Finalizing Her Jarrette Divorce
A Netflix reality star is publicly grieving the end of her marriage and shedding tears while doing so. Iyanna McNeely of Love Is Blind season two took to TikTok this week to open up about finalizing her divorce from Jarrette Jones. As previously reported the couple called it quits in August and released a joint statement confirming that they’re “moving in different directions.”
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
Comments / 0