Read full article on original website
Related
Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Every December Day 'Til Christmas
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you’ve brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He’s basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief...
intheknow.com
Devoted dad gives sons a ‘magical’ Christmas by providing proof that Santa is real
The magic of Christmas is real thanks to this dad’s commitment to keeping the legend of Santa Claus alive. TikTok mom Ashlyn Ross shared how dedicated her husband was to ensuring their sons had a whimsical holiday experience. The father went above and beyond to convince his two boys Santa had visited while they were sleeping.
intheknow.com
Woman doesn’t want sister to add kids’ father to Christmas gift tags: ‘[She] is taking advantage’
A woman doesn’t want another family member taking credit for her Christmas gifts. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She spent nearly $2,000 buying presents for her sister’s two children. The issue arose when her sister labeled the gifts as being from “mommy, daddy, and auntie.” But their father didn’t contribute a single cent.
Patrick Beverly Ruins Christmas for His Kids, Tells Them Santa Isn’t Real
With the holiday season in full swing, parents are getting everything ready for Christmas Day. Patrick Beverley is out here to get his credit, though. Pat Bev is a father of two and the 34-year-old NBA player does not have time to entertain a magical man coming to his home to deliver presents.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One
It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Amazon driver caught on camera fixing homeowner's fallen Christmas tree
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday mood, look no further, as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a home’s Christmas display in Fort Worth, Texas, while making his delivery.
Dear Abby: My husband won’t celebrate my birthday
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for five years. My husband and I are both past middle age and have been married before (me twice; three times for him). For much of our early marriage, my husband was ill. He required several surgeries and a lot of care. I never complained or felt burdened, yet the smallest ache or pain I have is, apparently, a “pain” for him. As time has gone on, there are some things in our marriage that I frankly don’t understand. We celebrate Father’s Day and his birthday, but never Mother’s Day or my birthday. My husband...
Dear Abby: I’m tired of dealing with my know-it-all neighbor
DEAR ABBY: Last year, two former classmates bought houses next door to me. I don’t mind one of them, but the other, “Evie,” is a snippy know-it-all with a sugar daddy boyfriend. She looks down on everyone. In addition to yelling over the fence when they see us outside or on our back deck, they have invited my husband and me to dinner at their house and for happy hour several times. I have made excuses, but I’m running out of them. I have no intention of accepting these invitations. My husband thinks we should “just get it over with”...
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Woman refuses to allow guests to eat before she does: 'It's rude to start eating before the cook gets served'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ex-husband and I were visiting a family member who had just bought an antique waffle iron and was eager to try it out for the first time. She offered to make waffles for everyone, five of us in total.
Mom confronts teacher who allows boy to hug daughter against her will
Apparently, the teacher does not agree with the mother on the issue. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and health websites, cited within the story**
Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Straight Parents Ban Children From Visiting Gay Couple - "They Might Have Bad Influence"
This is a nonfiction piece based on true events as told to me by a family friend present at the time; it is used with permission. Before I get into today's fascinating topic, I'd like to ask three questions that have been bothering me: Do you think that the parents are right? Do you think it's acceptable for people to be treated differently because of their life choices? Most importantly, is being gay a negative influence on society? Many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Person doesn't want random people parking in their yard during local events
Close Up Of A Vehicle In A DrivewayPhoto bySarah Brown/UnsplashonUnsplash. Having a home with a driveway is usually a good thing, when you can access it. If people start taking your driveway at random times, it can lead to problems because then there isn't much in the way of parking options available in many neighborhoods.
Widowed Mom Backed for Wanting Stepson to Leave Despite Having No Family
Hundreds of Mumsnet users have responded to the post, with one commenting: "He is a growing man, given his aggressive behavior, you are vulnerable here."
Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife
People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?
Comments / 0