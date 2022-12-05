Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk shares rare photos of his and Grimes’ son during Twitter office visit
Elon Musk’s toddler takes Twitter! The SpaceX founder posted rare pictures of his and Grimes’ 2-year-old son, X AE A-XII, visiting the office, two months after Musk assumed control of the social media company. “X in beautiful San Francisco,” the investor, 51, captioned a smiling snap of the little one on a rooftop. Musk also gave an adorable glimpse at X’s Twitter badge. The business magnate and Grimes, 34, welcomed their first child together in May 2020 and have shared only a few photos of him over the years. The on-again, off-again couple are also the parents of daughter Exa, whom they welcomed in...
AMD's RX 7900 XT/X reference cards reportedly not shipping to China because the packaging says 'Made in Taiwan'
There are rumours of supply shortages and driver issues, but those are apparently not the reason for AMD's own cards not making it to China.
Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade
When Chinese factories supplying Apple’s iPhone were roiled with COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in lockdowns and employee walk-outs, it directly impacted global iPhone shipments. Some estimates suggest that iPhone production could drop as much as 30% as a result of China’s pandemic curbs. To stem the risk of...
Comments / 0