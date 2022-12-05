ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
endpts.com

Biogen vet jumps to CSO at Third Rock Treg biotech; Karuna CEO is stepping down, but this isn't goodbye

Just a few days into her new job, Ellen Cahir-McFarland’s office is being emptied. Cahir-McFarland, formerly head of research at Annexon, is the new chief scientific officer of Abata Therapeutics, a preclinical biotech that’s developing regulatory T cell, or Treg, therapies for multiple sclerosis. On Monday, Abata will be moving from its current shared space to its new office in Watertown, MA — hence the emptying, Cahir-McFarland tells Endpoints News from a now bare, white-walled office room.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
endpts.com

Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22

Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
endpts.com

Scoop: Stephen Squinto’s Yale spinout is raising a Series B for genetic medicines

The nucleic acid therapeutics at Stephen Squinto’s Yale-originated biotech are en route to a $40 million R&D payday. After a Series A of that size in the spring of 2021, Hopewell, NJ-based Gennao Bio is closing on a round of the same amount, Endpoints News has learned. A Series B is in the works, according to an investor’s post on LinkedIn and as confirmed by a spokesperson. An SEC filing on Thursday outlines $15 million in equity sold thus far in the round.
HOPEWELL, NJ
endpts.com

Special report 2022: Meet 20 women blazing trails in biopharma R&D

When you run a special report for a fourth year, it can start feeling a little bit like a ritual. You go through the motions — in our case opening up nominations for top women in biopharma R&D and reviewing more than 500 entries — you make your choices of inclusion and exclusion. You host a ceremony.
FLORIDA STATE
endpts.com

Sanofi walks away from $500M deal, leaving Revolution alone in pushing SHP2/KRAS combo

In the four years since Sanofi teamed up with Revolution Medicines around its SHP2 inhibitor — fronting a $500 million deal with $50 million in cash — the partners have moved the drug from preclinical stage into Phase II studies, delivering the first glimpse of evidence that the drug may have a role to play in combination with KRAS inhibitors.
endpts.com

Priming therapy biotech emerges from stealth with seed funding — and on a hunt for partners

At Eigen Therapeutics, the goal is to make cancer treatment more effective. But not by making targeted drugs. With $7 million in seed funding announced today, Eigen is a step closer to developing what are known as “priming therapies” that make cancer cells more visible to tumor-killing medicines, as well as building out a platform to design these therapies and discover potential new drug classes.
endpts.com

They withdrew their IPO. Then, they broke off their SPAC merger. Now what?

If at first an IPO doesn’t succeed, try, try a SPAC. But what happens when that fails too?. Intrinsic Medicine and its blank-check partner Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. called off their reverse merger Tuesday night, citing “current market conditions” as the reason it went kaput. The pair decoupled just weeks after agreeing to combine in late October as investors’ appetite for new IPOs and SPACs has been limited, at best.
endpts.com

AstraZeneca’s Susan Galbraith highlights twin wins for the cancer drug pipeline at SABCS, as oral SERD excels

It’s a good time to be the head of R&D for oncology at AstraZeneca. And no one gets that quite like Susan Galbraith. Today, Galbraith is at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, highlighting the data on two key drugs in the cancer pipeline: mid-stage results for its oral SERD camizestrant among patients after one line of therapy, and the AKT drug capivasertib, wrapping the Phase III. Both fall neatly into the range of successes, beating out fulvestrant in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
endpts.com

Pharma reputation retains 'halo' even as pandemic media coverage recedes — survey

The Covid-19 halo effect on the pharma industry is continuing, according to a new global study from Ipsos. The annual survey for the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) finds considerable goodwill from consumers across measures of trust, cooperation with governments, and advancing research and drug development. “Despite...
endpts.com

WIB22: Leading NK cell researcher reflects on roots in Iran, the UK and Texas

This profile is part of Endpoints News’ 2022 special report about Women in Biopharma R&D. You can read the full report here. In a small but widely-cited 11-person study published in NEJM in 2020, seven patients saw signs of their cancer completely go away after getting a new therapy made from natural killer cells. The study was one of the earliest to provide clinical proof that the experimental treatment method had promise.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
endpts.com

Amgen vet's new biotech nets $47M Series A for polymer-based ADCs

California-based cancer startup Dantari announced a $47 million Series A financing Thursday in its push to develop antibody-drug conjugates with its own spin on the treatments. The company’s main candidate is called DAN-222, and it’s being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic human epidermal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy