It’s a good time to be the head of R&D for oncology at AstraZeneca. And no one gets that quite like Susan Galbraith. Today, Galbraith is at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, highlighting the data on two key drugs in the cancer pipeline: mid-stage results for its oral SERD camizestrant among patients after one line of therapy, and the AKT drug capivasertib, wrapping the Phase III. Both fall neatly into the range of successes, beating out fulvestrant in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO