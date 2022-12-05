Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
DHHR Secretary Discusses Progress In Reorganization Plan
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is a multi-billion dollar agency with myriad departments under its umbrella. There are many who want to see it reorganized. DHHR is now working to implement recommendations from the independent McChrystal group in an effort to improve internal communications and client...
wvpublic.org
Marital Consent Discussed During Legislative Interim Meetings
Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Perri Jo DeChristopher appeared Monday before lawmakers in the Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary to ask the legislative body to reconsider Senate Bill 498. SB498, first introduced in 2021, aims to remove an exemption from the state’s definition of sexual contact which, according to DeChristopher,...
wvpublic.org
Legislators Hear Update On State’s Effort To Address Nursing Shortage
Legislators have tried to help address the state’s nursing shortage, but one of their actions may have had an unintended consequence. Senate Bill 518 became law in March of this year and aimed to update and streamline state code relating to registered nursing. As members of the Legislative Oversight...
wvpublic.org
Drug Courts And An Update On DHHR's Reorganization, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is now working to implement recommendations from the independent McChrystal analysis group to improve internal communications and client outcomes. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch on the progress so far. Also, in...
WDTV
Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
wvpublic.org
False Reports Of Active Shooters Made At Schools Across State
More than a dozen false reports of active shooters were made at schools across the state Wednesday. The incident is part of a growing national trend. Law enforcement in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties all received calls Wednesday morning of active shooters in schools, or the imminent threat of an active shooter.
wvpublic.org
Court Of Second Chances?
In West Virginia, there are nearly 50 specialized court programs designed to help teens and adults kick their drug addictions. Drug courts divert people away from incarceration into a rigorous, court-monitored treatment program. They are intense experiences, some more than a year long. Participants are drug tested regularly and require monitoring devices.
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
wvpublic.org
Rebar Manufacturing Facility Coming To Eastern Panhandle
Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is planning to set up a new, state of the art micro mill in Berkeley County. The facility will manufacture reinforcing steel, also known as rebar, from scrap metal using green technologies and renewable energy. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in Charleston and said the...
Multiple West Virginia schools receive hoax active shooter threats
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—At least two schools in our region are on alert Wednesday morning after police say that a caller reported active shooters to 911. One of the calls reported an active shooter at South Charleston High School, but Kanawha County dispatchers say that crews on the scene determined that the threat to the school […]
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning.
wvpublic.org
Legislators Hear About Funding For Flood Damage Reduction, Prevention
The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding met Tuesday morning to consider renewed funding to help mitigate flood damage in the southern part of the state. Attorney Carl Fletcher of the Government Organization Committee reviewed two potential bills that would see $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds go towards the demolition of buildings destroyed by flood damage.
aarp.org
2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think
West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
4 more West Virginia counties denied FEMA assistance from August flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA. According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kanawha County was also […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
Federal aid meant to help WV counties affected by 2022 summer storms has been denied
A request for a federal emergency declaration in various West Virginia counties has been denied.
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
Unmarked graves an 'ugly' reminder for lawmakers and undoing coal mine safety
Advocates say they worry about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws were defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
Former West Virginia Delegate released from prison after Jan. 6 charges is ready to get back into politics
Former West Virginia Delegate and West Liberty Football player, Derrick Evans, plans to get back into politics. Evans, who was convicted for his part in the January 6th breach at the US Capitol, has announced the formation of a Congressional Exploratory Committee. “I have spent nearly two years forced to bite my tongue and watch from […]
