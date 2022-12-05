ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wvpublic.org

DHHR Secretary Discusses Progress In Reorganization Plan

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is a multi-billion dollar agency with myriad departments under its umbrella. There are many who want to see it reorganized. DHHR is now working to implement recommendations from the independent McChrystal group in an effort to improve internal communications and client...
wvpublic.org

Marital Consent Discussed During Legislative Interim Meetings

Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Perri Jo DeChristopher appeared Monday before lawmakers in the Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary to ask the legislative body to reconsider Senate Bill 498. SB498, first introduced in 2021, aims to remove an exemption from the state’s definition of sexual contact which, according to DeChristopher,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former police chief named School Safety and Security Administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Winfield Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper has been named the School Safety and Security Administrator. Ron Arthur brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to the position to assist in the development of the Governor’s School Safety Initiative.
WINFIELD, WV
wvpublic.org

False Reports Of Active Shooters Made At Schools Across State

More than a dozen false reports of active shooters were made at schools across the state Wednesday. The incident is part of a growing national trend. Law enforcement in Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Raleigh, Taylor, Wirt and Wood counties all received calls Wednesday morning of active shooters in schools, or the imminent threat of an active shooter.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Court Of Second Chances?

In West Virginia, there are nearly 50 specialized court programs designed to help teens and adults kick their drug addictions. Drug courts divert people away from incarceration into a rigorous, court-monitored treatment program. They are intense experiences, some more than a year long. Participants are drug tested regularly and require monitoring devices.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wvpublic.org

Rebar Manufacturing Facility Coming To Eastern Panhandle

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is planning to set up a new, state of the art micro mill in Berkeley County. The facility will manufacture reinforcing steel, also known as rebar, from scrap metal using green technologies and renewable energy. Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in Charleston and said the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Legislators Hear About Funding For Flood Damage Reduction, Prevention

The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding met Tuesday morning to consider renewed funding to help mitigate flood damage in the southern part of the state. Attorney Carl Fletcher of the Government Organization Committee reviewed two potential bills that would see $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds go towards the demolition of buildings destroyed by flood damage.
aarp.org

2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think

West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New jobs coming to Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia Delegate released from prison after Jan. 6 charges is ready to get back into politics

Former West Virginia Delegate and West Liberty Football player, Derrick Evans, plans to get back into politics.  Evans, who was convicted for his part in the January 6th breach at the US Capitol, has announced the formation of a Congressional Exploratory Committee. “I have spent nearly two years forced to bite my tongue and watch from […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

