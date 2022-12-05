ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate

A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oxygen

Elementary School Principal Plunges To His Death At Disneyland After Being Charged With Battery, Child Endangerment

Christopher Christensen, an elementary school principal in Southern California, died of an apparent suicide at Disneyland over the weekend. A Southern California elementary school principle who plunged to his death Saturday night at a Disneyland parking garage was facing misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges. Christopher Christensen, 51, was scheduled...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Independent

JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases

A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
BOULDER, CO
Oxygen

After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?

When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Oxygen

Why Baton Rouge Had Multiple Serial Killers Operating At One Time

From 1993 to 2004, authorities allege that multiple men killed numerous women in the Baton Rouge area. The suspected crimes of Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Guillory are highlighted in the new series “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10 at 9/8c with a two hour-special and continuing Sunday, December 11 at 9/8c.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Oxygen

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

