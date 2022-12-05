Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
West Virginia Man Allegedly Confessed To Killing Wife Of One Month On Thanksgiving Argument
Zachary Dawson, 34, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly confessed to killing Marissa Dawson, his wife of one month, on Thanksgiving Day. A West Virginia man allegedly confessed to killing his newlywed wife on Thanksgiving, telling police that he "blacked out" during an argument and "messed up" by beating her to death.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Ex-Convict Found With Friend's Severed Head In Stolen Truck Sentenced To 18 Years
Eric Holland was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison for the murder and dismemberment of his friend Richard Miller, whose remains were found in a stolen truck driven by Holland. An ex-convict who was found with the dismembered corpse of a friend in the back of the stolen...
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Megachurch Leader Mom, Grandmother Of Adopted Girl Who Died Bruised And Emaciated Denied Bail
Former megachurch leader Leticia McCormack and her mother, Adella Tom, were ordered held without bail in the death of McCormack's 11-year-old adopted daughter Arabella McCormack. A San Diego judge has denied bail for the adopted mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old girl who died as a result of abuse and...
Brad Pitt Scores Small Victory In Court After Actor Accuses Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Of Refusing To Turn Over Key Documents In Battle Over $164 Million French Estate
A Los Angeles judge sided with Brad Pitt and scheduled a hearing after the actor accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and her company of refusing to turn over key documents as part of their bitter court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Pitt, 58, sued Jolie, 47, after she sold her stake in a $164 million French estate and vineyard named Chateau Miraval S.A. — that they purchased while married.Pitt said they had agreed to never sell off their stake without the other’s approval. In the suit, he revealed in 2021, Jolie said she needed...
Elementary School Principal Plunges To His Death At Disneyland After Being Charged With Battery, Child Endangerment
Christopher Christensen, an elementary school principal in Southern California, died of an apparent suicide at Disneyland over the weekend. A Southern California elementary school principle who plunged to his death Saturday night at a Disneyland parking garage was facing misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges. Christopher Christensen, 51, was scheduled...
Arizona Polygamist Cult Leader Allegedly Kept Child Brides, Wanted To Marry Daughter
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Leader Samuel Rappylee Bateman allegedly had “approximately 50 followers and over 20 wives, many of whom are minors,” federal prosecutors say. An alleged Arizona polygamist cult leader is accused of having as many as 20 wives, several of whom were...
North Carolina Woman Charged With Murder Of Boyfriend's 4-Year-Old
Chelsea Lee Crompton, 34, is accused of murdering Hazel Lidey, who was found with "bruising all over the body" and "trauma-related injuries" by Catawba County Sheriff's Office Deputies. A North Carolina woman charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter made her first court appearance on Monday.
JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases
A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?
When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Man Staged Murders Of His Wife And Son As Accidents To Collect Life Insurance
On New Year’s Day 1991, fire emergency services were called to a residential fire in Murphys, California at 2:26 p.m. They were confronted by Karl Karlsen, who said he just rescued his three children from inside the burning home — but that someone else was still inside. He...
Why Baton Rouge Had Multiple Serial Killers Operating At One Time
From 1993 to 2004, authorities allege that multiple men killed numerous women in the Baton Rouge area. The suspected crimes of Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Guillory are highlighted in the new series “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10 at 9/8c with a two hour-special and continuing Sunday, December 11 at 9/8c.
Missouri Executes Man For 2005 Murder Of Police Officer Despite Sentencing Controversy
Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing Officer William McEntee in 2005, but said he received the death penalty because of his race. A special prosecutor assigned to the case agreed, but the courts overruled the recommendation. A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer...
What Happened In The Sherri Papini Case? A Timeline Of The Infamous California Kidnapping Hoax
“Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies” explores the six-year saga of a shocking kidnapping hoax. Sherri Papini, the California woman who infamously staged her own kidnapping, began serving her 18-month sentence this month, msn.com reported. Papini’s elaborate hoax began in early November 2016, when she vanished after going...
Convicted Tri-State Area Serial Killer Dubbed 'Torso Killer' Confesses To Five Long Island Murders
DNA connected Richard Cottingham to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick. As part of a plea deal, Cottingham has now confessed to the murders of Mary Beth Heinz, Laverne Moye, Sheila Heiman and Marita Rosado Nieves. Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham has confessed to five murders after striking a plea...
Gabby Petito's Parents Want To Add Attorney Representing Brian Laundrie's Parents To Emotional Distress Lawsuit
An attorney representing Gabby Petito's parents has alleged that Chris and Roberta Laundrie, as well as family attorney Steven Bertolino, knew Gabby had been killed when they issued a statement saying it was their "hope" she'd be reunited with her family. Gabby Petito’s parents want to include the attorney representing...
Suspect Arrested Nearly 25 Years After Teen Is Found Dead With Axe Wound
After meeting on a dating chat line, police say Jennifer Brinkman's suspected killer wrote her a letter and tried to arrange an in-person meeting shortly before her death. It’s been nearly 25 years since 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman was found dead by her father in the bedroom of her Washington home after a violent axe attack.
