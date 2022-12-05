ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Fox 59

2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
ANDERSON, IN
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
korncountry.com

Ripley County man arrested for child solicitation in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Tuesday arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, on three charges related to child solicitation. He remains in Johnson County Jail on a $17,600 bond. Detectives became aware of Perry in November when he participated in electronic...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
MONTICELLO, IN
FOX59

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. According to court records, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Driver sentenced in deadly car vs. pedestrian accident

— A Greensburg man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early this year has been sentenced in Decatur Superior Court. 33-year-old Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to six years in prison plus two years’ probation after pleading guilty to felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, along with a misdemeanor count.
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

Police investigate after person found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting a death investigation on the east side. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. They came across an unresponsive person during the course of their investigation. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. IMPD is considering this a death […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located nine grams of fentanyl, five grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man jailed after hitting police car during chase

A man faces charges in two counties after a police chase. Greene County officers attempted to stop Cody Reeves Saturday night as he was wanted on warrants. Reeves sped off in is SUV and after about a half mile, he was said to have gone through a yard then south on Lawrence Hollow Road near Bloomfield.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
HANOVER, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

