Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides
Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
IMPD arrests man for drug and weapons charges after he accidentally shot himself
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an accidental shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Arlington avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Sims Bledsoe was laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in his right thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet and EMS took Bledsoe […]
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious, it’s unclear where the actual shooting […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
korncountry.com
Ripley County man arrested for child solicitation in Johnson County
FRANKLIN, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) on Tuesday arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, on three charges related to child solicitation. He remains in Johnson County Jail on a $17,600 bond. Detectives became aware of Perry in November when he participated in electronic...
Road rage victim's mother urging drivers to 'take a breath' before lashing out
According to Indiana State Police, Central Indiana had 9 interstate shootings each in 2018 and 2019. But by 2020, that number grew to 23 and increased to 65 in 2021.
Man found guilty for murder of co-worker last May
Alejandro Leon Barroso, 57, has been found guilty on 1 count of murder for the May 2021 killing that resulted in the death of his co-worker Oswaldo Cruz Lopez, 46.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. According to court records, […]
WRBI Radio
Driver sentenced in deadly car vs. pedestrian accident
— A Greensburg man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early this year has been sentenced in Decatur Superior Court. 33-year-old Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to six years in prison plus two years’ probation after pleading guilty to felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, along with a misdemeanor count.
Man found guilty of murdering person who stopped to help with flat tire
A northwest Indiana man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man who had stopped to help him with a flat tire last year in Indianapolis.
Police investigate after person found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are conducting a death investigation on the east side. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. They came across an unresponsive person during the course of their investigation. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. IMPD is considering this a death […]
korncountry.com
Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located nine grams of fentanyl, five grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash
A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Indiana man arrested for attempted murder of his mom after stabbing, strangling her
BATESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana man who police say strangled and stabbed his mother multiple times has been arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder. Dalton Hall, a 22-year-old man from Bloomington, is currently being held in Ripley County Jail for his alleged role in the stabbing of Heather Mulcahy. His charges include: Attempted murder, […]
vincennespbs.org
Man jailed after hitting police car during chase
A man faces charges in two counties after a police chase. Greene County officers attempted to stop Cody Reeves Saturday night as he was wanted on warrants. Reeves sped off in is SUV and after about a half mile, he was said to have gone through a yard then south on Lawrence Hollow Road near Bloomfield.
953wiki.com
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
WLWT 5
Small town pulls together to help Indiana restaurant victimized in fraud case
A small-town restaurant that survived COVID-19 is fighting to stay open after being hit with something that has been even more devastating – a case of fraud. “I'm angry because I've always wondered how people can let people take advantage of them and then I fell for that,” said Diane Korner.
Comments / 5