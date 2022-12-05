Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors — had his city salary and benefits reinstated by the council on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after he reached a $364,573 settlement in his lawsuit against City Controller Ron Galperin and the city.

