ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

Supervisors extend $20,000 reward offer in case of missing Palmdale woman

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

New COVID-19 cases top 5,000 in LA County; 12 more deaths reported

Los Angeles County reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Dec. 7, as rising case numbers continued to point to a winter viral surge, with hospitalization numbers also climbing upward again. The 5,051 new cases reported by the county Department of Public Health gave the county an overall...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Bridge Group Investments, Steerpoint Capital acquire the Antelope Valley Mall

PALMDALE – Bridge Group Investments and Steerpoint Capital acquired the Antelope Valley Mall for $60 million, the firms announced Thursday. The firms plan to re-tenant the mall’s vacant Mervyn’s big-box store and add new amenities, including elevated dining options, entertainment offerings, and a reimagined food court. The...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Indicted Ridley-Thomas to have salary reinstated

Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors — had his city salary and benefits reinstated by the council on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after he reached a $364,573 settlement in his lawsuit against City Controller Ron Galperin and the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy