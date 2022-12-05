Read full article on original website
Prior to Week 13’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was seen as a leading MVP candidate in the NFL. But after that game and Week 14’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, the narrative has shifted. For the second week in a row, Tagovailoa played poorly. Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa ripped after horrible performance vs. Chargers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Last month, the National Institutes of Health acknowledged for the first time a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary. Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert. Here are some of the best reactions to the game: The Game Ballhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602168996547026944Chargers' Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167596287156224NFL Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167599517007873Little Brother Approvedhttps://twitter.com/pherbert14/status/1602158782536384513Supermanhttps://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1602154642821074945I'd Say It's Goodhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602146759274156032Listen to Matthttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1602159715680915457Herbert vs. Tuahttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1602159467596251136A Man of Oregonhttps://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1602125391455469568More Fuel to the Firehttps://twitter.com/PFF/status/1602154864984956928An Amazing Throwhttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1602146753226059776Ok, That's Funnyhttps://twitter.com/GC24_Football/status/1602155550745165825It's Been Decided!https://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1602158794259275776We Will Never Get Over Ithttps://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1602146979135782912Strange But Truehttps://twitter.com/BarryOnHere/status/1602115276731981824My Goodnesshttps://twitter.com/EatYourReedies/status/1602124259102334976Chip On The Shoulderhttps://twitter.com/K_Spee/status/160215678502400000211
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers with an ankle injury. The 49ers WR is believed to have avoided a major injury and is still being evaluated to learn more about his injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Head...
The good thing about daily fantasy? You don't have to worry about all the injuries and byes this Sunday. So if last week your team was ruined and left with little to no hope, DraftKings is here to be your new best friend. Now is the time to redeem your...
With the Chargers holding a slim 3-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half, Herbert led a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to equal Marino's mark. Facing a second and eight from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, Herbert scrambled to his...
Baltimore won't have Lamar Jackson in Week 14, but another key player on offense will be making his return. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated off injured reserve and is set to play Sunday versus Pittsburgh, the team announced Saturday. Dobbins returned to practice last week but wasn't...
The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule). Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday's assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ...
After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week. But that's come and gone, too,...
