Hundreds Gather to Recognize Former Atlanta City Councilman and WAOK Host Derrick Boazman
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Customers, employees bid final farewell to ‘Disco Kroger’
ATLANTA — After 47 years, customers and employees are bidding their final farewell to one beloved Kroger location. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Kroger at 3330 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Dec. 9. The grocery chain store...
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently Closing
Reasons for the closures have not yet been formally announced, yet all are considered unexpected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, Kroger.com, and Fox5Atlanta.com.
Georgia family praying for recovery after baby suffers burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Little Amahd's parents say it happened in an instant - one second, their happy smiling baby was just fine, and in the next - the rest of his life was changed. A freak accident left the Powder Springs child with burns on over 40% of...
Texts reveal why high school football star was shot and killed outside Gwinnett Dave & Buster’s
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police now say two teenagers accused of shooting a popular high school football player to death outside a Dave & Busters were looking for someone to rob on the night of the murder. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at the Gwinnett...
Kroger is Closing Down Another Location
Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
‘I felt like it was over for me’ | Teen housed in DFCS office speaks out
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even outside in a cold and rainy Decatur park, Christian Hall has never felt so comfortable as he basks in what he calls “the freedom.”. Having turned 18 just weeks ago, Hall is aging out of Georgia’s foster care, a system that he believes failed him.
Clayton County superintendent announces his last day, names interim superintendent
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent issued a statement Tuesday announcing his resignation plans. Dr. Morcease Beasley, Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer of Schools, said in his statement that his last day as superintendent would be Dec. 16th. He worked with the district for seven years.
Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
